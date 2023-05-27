About 100 million years ago, Patagonia was home to one of the largest carnivores that has ever lived on Earth: the Giganotosaurus carolinii, between 12 and 13 meters long and almost seven tons, somewhat larger even than the mythical tyrannosaurus rexwith which he rivals in the last film of the saga jurassicworld. It was an amateur fossil hunter, Rubén Carolini, who in 1993 discovered the first fossil of this lethal predator; And in the 30 years since then, Argentine Patagonia has become a mecca for paleontological research and scientific tourism.

Considered a world factory for dinosaurs, the region has the most important paleontological collection in South America, where more than 30 new types of dinosaurs from the late Cretaceous period, between 90 and 100 million years ago, have been discovered. In the middle of its desert landscape, museums dedicated to these prehistoric reptiles flourish. And fabulous discoveries continue to be made at its deposits, changing the ideas we had about the evolution of dinosaurs on this continent.

The last of these surprising finds is the new species baptized as jakapil kaniukura, which means bearer of shields with a stone crest, in the ancestral languages ​​of northern Argentine Patagonia. This armored dinosaur was no bigger than a domestic dog. He was less than five feet tall and weighed between four and seven kilos. It was herbivorous and had much shorter front legs than the hind legs, which indicates that it could run semi-upright; or better, flee at good speed from the fearsome giganotosaurs, with which it coexisted in Patagonia at the same time of the Cretaceous.

The discovery of this species inaugurates a new genus within the thyreophores, a group of dinosaurs characterized by the armor that covers the dorsal and upper part of its body. The best known of this genus are stegosauruswith pentagonal plates on a vertebral column culminating in thick spines, and the ankylosauruscovered by a spiny carapace and a club at the tip of its tail.

What was known so far about this large group, which arose in the Jurassic (between 200 and 145 million years ago) on the supercontinent of Laurasia, was that the vast majority of species lived on that huge landmass (above all, in present-day North America, Europe and China) and that evolution led them to be quadrupeds: only the most primitive walked on two legs, like the scutellosaurus. The discovery of the jakapil, however, changes that story in three fundamental ways. Bipedal thyreophores continued to exist for a very long time afterwards (until the late Cretaceous) and spread to other parts of the planet (in Gondwana, the continents below the equator today), where their presence was previously unknown. This also allows us to reason that this lineage probably underwent an evolutionary reduction of its front legs, as happened to other species, such as the tyrannosaurus and the giganotosaurus.

This new species lived in the hostility of the ancient Kokorkom desert (located in present-day paleontological area of ​​La Buitrera, in the Argentine province of Río Negro), where everything alive was thorny and hard, including the small jakapil. To survive in this environment, he developed a high and robust jaw that allowed him to eat whatever he found: seeds, succulents, and even wood. Adorned with a stone crest, his peculiar jawline could have doubled as a weapon of seduction, though this is only conjecture for now.

The description of this holotype was published in scientific journal Scientific Reports in 2022, by Argentine researchers Facundo Riguetti and Sebastian Apesteguiafrom the Félix de Azara Natural History Foundation, the Maimonides University and the National Council for Scientific and Technical Research (CONICET). Spanish also collaborated Xabier Peredafrom the University of the Basque Country.

The remains of ‘Jakapil kaniukura’ were found in the paleontological area of ​​La Buitrera, in Argentine Patagonia. AZARA FOUNDATION – CONICET

None of them expected much when they found the first remains in 2013, but everything changed six years later. “They were kept in storage for a while, thinking that it could be another animal, because a particular type of terrestrial crocodile abounds in this area, so at first it was thought that it could be that. Since there were so many remains, they were not finished cleaning until 2019. Then we began to see that the material was not a crocodile, but rather had striking, rare characteristics that we did not know of in any other animal from that time in South America. As it was being cleaned, our eyes were becoming more and more open”, recalls Riguetti from the province of Río Negro in a video call shared with Apesteguía, from Buenos Aires, and Pereda, from the Basque Country.

For the Spanish researcher this discovery has been equally astonishing. Especially because of the age of the fossil. “It corresponds to a lineage that was believed relict [un remanente de un ecosistema en regresión]. It would have been more logical to find it in Jurassic terrain. That it appears in the Cretaceous is a real surprise. Probably in South America and Argentina they will continue to appear. I believe that, as regards the thyreophores, there may be more surprises”, predicts Xabier Pereda.

The Kokorkom, which means desert of bones in the Tehuelche language, was an extension of dunes of about a thousand square kilometers, almost like the surface of the current city of a Rome. On that golden field, most of the world’s largest dinosaur bones (such as those of the giganotosaurus and the futalognosaurus) vanished, but the smaller fossils that Apesteguía has dusted off with fascination for 25 years have remained hidden below. He explains that the site that today is called La Buitrera “has the particularity of having preserved small skeletons very well. Every little animal the size of a lizard, a little mouse, a little dinosaur, that died there in the desert was covered by the sand, avoiding the possibility of being eaten by any scavenger carnivore”.

The South American Gobi

The site is one of the jewels of paleontology because the quality of its fossil preservation is exceptional. “That’s what’s nice about it, because big dinosaurs are everywhere; but the little animals that lived in the shadow of the giants are much more difficult to find. It is somewhat what happens in some other places in the world such as the gobi desert (in China), and that is why we usually call La Buitrera The South American Gobi”, assesses the second author of the research article.

In that sky, reptiles flew, stalking small creatures that desperately sought shelter. The numerous traces of caves are current evidence of how they tried to hide from threats, which came not only from the air but also from the ground, where gigantic carnivorous dinosaurs, legged snakes, land crocodiles, sphenodonts and carnivorous theropods of less than half a meter lived. . Apesteguía vindicates that cunning. “The desert is for specialists. Not any animal could live there. Probably, the big dinosaurs passed through the desert without being affected too much because they had enough reserves of water and food to cross it without blinking.

But the little ones had to manage in another way. And hiding wasn’t always an option for the jakapil, so bipedalism gave it a chance to quicken its pace. The researcher narrates it as if he were seeing it. “This little animal is living in an arid, open environment, where it cannot hide and the predators are infinitely larger. The defense mechanism cannot be to hide or stay to face them. The tell us Fast, like this one, they can eat in an open environment, be aware of their surroundings and run away as soon as they see a predator approaching. It’s a logical response for that time and place.”

A scientific team worked for days to extract the fossil, in the La Buitrera paleontological area. AZARA FOUNDATION – CONICET

When living conditions are harsh, the risk of dying is high. Being quick and thorny helps, but it doesn’t quite get there. For the species to last, you have to have a large family. “In the Kokorkom there are many individuals of a few species and that is precisely a characteristic of current deserts as well. We are not going to find too many species there, but many individuals of few species”. In La Buitrera there are already 400 or 500 specimens of sphenodonts, about 15 specimens of snakes with legs and some vultureraptors. “So far with the jakapil It appeared a little (a fairly complete specimen), but we know that there are remains in other places, so we assume that at least three or four more will contribute their skeletons”, speculates the paleontologist.

The researchers plan to continue to analyze the teeth, legs, and scutes in detail, with the goal of better understanding how it lived and whether the bony plates were related to temperature regulation, display (in fighting or courtship), or with defense.

The mere appearance of this species has already transformed what was known about armored dinosaurs, in terms of their expansion in time and space, and promises to be reviewed in other groups of dinosaurs. “A bug that appears where we didn’t expect it changes a lot of things, it changes the context. In South America they were practically unknown or there is very little record, and less of this particular type of thyreophores, until the appearance of the jakapil. So this tells us that more finds than just armored dinosaurs could be expected. Because if these animals arrived at these latitudes and we didn’t expect it, it could easily happen with other groups or other lineages that have lived in our territory and that we don’t know about yet”, explains Riguetti enthusiastically.

