The footballers of Aston Villa, of the Premier League, protested in recent days for a very particular reason. They did not complain about the demands of their coach, the Spanish Unai Emery, nor about delays in the payment of salaries.

The trigger was the t-shirts, supplied by Castore, a relatively new company on the market based in Manchester.

After losing in Warsaw (Poland) 3-2 against Legia, in the group stage of the Conference League, some players from the squad made up of Argentines Emiliano ‘Dibu’ Martínez and Emiliano Buendía complained.

The particularity of the Aston Villa shirt

Aston Villa uniform.

“The shirts get soaked. The players seem to have jumped into a pool,” said a source for the specialized newspaper. Telegraph Sport.

“They fill up very quickly with perspiration” and that humidity makes them heavy, generating difficulties in their movements on the court, in addition to the image of fatigue that they show to their rivals.

According to the source of the English newspaper, The footballers have expressed their disagreement with the two types of shirts: the home one and the away one.. “It’s just as bad,” they said. A meeting with the supplier is scheduled to resolve the matter as soon as possible.

“It is a problem that must be resolved. It cannot last the entire season. After about 10 minutes, the players seem to have jumped into a pool,” the source reiterated to Telegraph Sport.

Newcastle United experienced a similar situation. Press reports stated that they were analyzing changing Castor as their clothing supplier.

However, The team that plays in the Premier League rejected the rumors and, without specifying what will happen with the contract, highlighted the work of the company.

“The club has found that the quality of Castore products is extremely high. We are proud to use Castore’s innovative training and match kits in the Premier League. (…) We appreciate Castore’s support and contribution to the trajectory of the club during the last three seasons,” they stated in a statement.

*With information from La Nación / Argentina (GDA)