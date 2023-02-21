Women live longer and longer, but they still have the same time to reproduce. From the age of 35, fertility drops at an accelerated rate, but more and more women (in Spain, a third of the total) try to have children from this age, when the chances of achieving it are lower. Among the many avenues of research to overcome this limitation of nature, some scientists see possibilities in the shaved mouse, a species of rodent that lives in subterranean colonies in Kenya, Ethiopia, and Somalia, and now in laboratories around the world because of interest. that awaken their biological particularities.

Although they are related to the mouse or rat, which can live for two and four years, respectively, rats reach 32 years of age. And they are fertile throughout that life, extremely long for this type of animal. Previous studies, such as those by biologist Vera Gorbunova, have discovered how these animals produce much larger hyaluronic acid molecules than humans or mice, something that could explain, at least in part, why they are virtually immune to cancer. And they live much longer than you might expect. Traits like this have caught the attention of oncologists.

This week, a team led by Miguel Brieno-Enriquezfrom the University of Pittsburgh (USA), publishes a study in the journal Nature Communications in which the processes that allow these animals to maintain their fertility or even increase it over the years are explained. “In the laboratory we have a 17-year-old queen and her last litter was 27 pups. A young female of one or two years can have a litter of eight”, says Brieño-Enríquez. In this peculiar species of rodent, only one of the females in the colony is fertile, something similar to what happens with bees or termites, but with a somewhat more meritocratic system, because the queen is not born. When the incumbent dies or disappears, other females vie for the throne and the chance to reproduce until the next regime change.

In almost all mammals, including humans or mice, females are born with a number of oocytes that are produced while in their mother’s womb. A number of these oocytes develop into eggs, but most deteriorate and die. The Mexican researcher says that three possibilities were raised to explain the improved fertility of rats: “One was that they were born with many oocytes, another that few of those they had at birth died and, finally, that they continue to generate oocytes after birth.” . His results indicate that there is some of all three.

The researchers compared, at different stages of their development, the ovaries of rats, which are fertile for virtually their entire long lives, with those of mice, which begin to lose fertility at nine months after birth. Among other findings, they observed that eight days after birth, rats had 95 times more oocytes than mice of the same age, or that oocyte production was possible in rats 10 years after birth.

Another interesting aspect of these animals is that all the females can reproduce or not, depending on whether they have a queen above them or they are. To understand the processes behind these changes, the study authors removed three-year-old females from the colony, making it possible for them to become fertile. Thus, they saw that the subordinates had the precursor cells of the ovules in their ovaries, but they only began to divide when they acquired the status of queen. “In this way we can take these cells and culture them to divide them. in vitro and analyze the mechanisms that control them. We can see how to activate certain genes that have to do with protecting the quality of the eggs and the environment in which they live to protect the function of the ovaries”, says Brieño-Enríquez. “The most important thing about this is that we have observed that many of these genes are also found in humans, but turned off or not as active as in these animals,” she adds. This, clarifies the researcher, “does not mean that tomorrow there will be a magic pill to make people fertile for life, but it is progress.”

The possibility of these genetic modifications to mimic the power of mouse ovaries, which are already being successfully tested in mice, would not only be of reproductive interest. “The ovary is also part of a system that protects the body from osteoporosis, cancer or mental illness, and that protection disappears when a woman reaches menopause. These works allow us to think about how to maintain the benefits of an active ovary for a much longer time”, explains the researcher, who believes that this could be achieved with epigenetic modifications associated with the switching on and off of fertility observed in ratopines.

Despite not having cancer or showing an unusual resistance to pain, the ratopines also die. Their immune system does not protect them from viral infections (some coronaviruses have killed off laboratory colonies) and there comes a time when their heart, like a machine programmed for obsolescence, simply stops. However, they remain one of the most interesting animals to understand the mysteries of longevity. As Brieño-Enríquez summarizes, “they still wouldn’t have won a beauty contest, because they don’t have a canonical beauty, but they definitely have won the contest of life, because they have all the defense mechanisms you can imagine to survive many things ”.

You can follow THE COUNTRY Health and Well-being in Facebook, Twitter and instagram.