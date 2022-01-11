The 2021 It was a year marked by various unforgettable situations around the world, among which there is also a rain of small fish in the United States.

On December 29, the inhabitants of Texarkana, a city in Texas, witnessed a strange rain of fish in the afternoon, which ended up being called by some inhabitants as “Lazy Fishing”, among other creative names.

“2021 is pulling out all the tricks… including fish raining down in Texarkana today. And no, this is not a joke “wrote the city’s verified Facebook account.



“Animal rain is a phenomenon that occurs when small aquatic animals such as frogs, crabs and small fish are swept away in trinitas of water or air currents that occur on the surface of the earth. Then they fall at the same time as the rain “, they point out.

This publication already has more than a million reactions and 600 comments in which many inhabitants shared Photographs of the animals that were left in their yards or gardens after a few minutes of rain.

“There is no need to go fishing here in East Texas. Just walk outside and pick them up on your patio ”,“ It was definitely something I wouldn’t have believed if I didn’t see it with my own eyes ”,“ We ​​thought it was hail hitting our car but it was a fish from the sky ”, were some of the responses on Facebook.

Is it possible for fish to rain?

Clearly, this phenomenon is not as such a rain and the animals do not fall to the ground nor are they created as drops of water from a cloud normally do. However, it can occur due to natural phenomena leading to believe that it is a rain.

Although it seems an impossible event, it is not. It is simply rare and according to experts it occurs because waterspouts or also called water hoses, they are capable of lifting some small animals to a considerably high height that ends up displacing them out of the water.

According to the ‘National Geographic’ web portal, the waterspouts are the same tornadoes, only that they occur on the sea and that “they do not have land but water”, although their formation process is the same.

The moment these beings, like fish and frogs, fall to the ground is when the so-called ‘rain of animals’ occurs, in which some may even survive the spectacular fall.

