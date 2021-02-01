IN TikTok-account @mayangkumay a video appeared in which the bride hugs her former lover in front of the groom. The video, which confused netizens, was viewed over 5.5 million times.

The incident took place in Malaysia. The footage shows how the spouses stand at the altar and greet the guests. One of the guests was the bride’s former partner. When he approached and held out his hand to her, she asked the groom to hug him for the last time. The man smiled politely and nodded. Then the bride clung to the young man and lightly stroked his back with her hand. Then the former partner came over and hugged the groom.

Since the publication, the video has collected more than 388 thousand likes and 19 thousand comments. Most viewers noticed a forced smile on the groom’s face and called the bride’s act strange. “One can see how the groom immediately lowered his eyes to the floor when his bride began to hug her ex. What could the groom’s family think? ” – some were indignant. “Well, at least she asked permission,” others sneered. “Your husband deserves the best. You should learn to let people go! ” – wrote the third.

