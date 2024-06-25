Ponte Stretto, Infrastructure Decree: “Ok to the project also in various phases”

Yesterday, the Council of Ministers gave the green light to the “Infrastructure” law decree, introducing significant changes to the Messina Strait Bridge project. Among the key points of the decree, the possibility emerges for the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport (MIT) to approve the executive project of the work “also for construction phases”a novelty that marks an important step forward towards the realization of the ambitious connection between Sicily and Calabria.

One of the most important innovations introduced by the new “Infrastructure” Legislative Decree concerns the elimination of the deadline of 31 July 2024, previously set for the approval of the executive project of the Bridge over the Strait of Messina. Thanks to this change, the MIT now has the possibility to proceed with the approval of the project by construction phases, a practice already used for large public works.

The “Infrastructure” decree also confirms the methodology forupdate of the contractual value of the work, based on the relationship between the 2023 and 2021 tariffs, where applicable. This approach not only guarantees an adequate economic evaluation of the project over time but also aligns with the practices adopted for the renegotiation of contracts relating to other large infrastructures.

Another crucial point of the legislative decree concerns the reform in the management of priority infrastructure projects. A Plan will be adopted to rationalize the tasks and functions of the extraordinary commissioners, with the aim of accelerating the creation of “Ten-T” infrastructures, essential for the integration of European transport systems. The Bridge over the Strait of Messina, being part of the Scandinavian-Mediterranean Corridor, will benefit from this new organization, hoping for quicker implementation thanks to the possible appointment of one or more dedicated extraordinary commissioners.

The last aspect highlighted by the decree includes the expansion of the FS Group staff who can be seconded to the “Stretto di Messina” company, with an increase from 100 to 150 units. This measure is intended to strengthen operational support for the construction of the Bridge, while ensuring effectiveness in the management and execution of activities. Furthermore, the Ministry of Transport will be responsible for establishing the Observatory on infrastructural commissionerships, a further step towards better coordination and control of projects of great national and European importance.