The Strait Bridge in court, the hearing on the injunction action has been set for September 27th

The Court of Rome has set a hearing for 27 September 2024 to deal with the collective injunction action proposed by 104 citizens against Stretto di Messina S. p. TO.. This was announced by the defense team, made up of Aurora Notarianni, Giuseppe Vitarelli, Maria Grazia Fedele and Antonino De Luca. “The first step has been taken so that, with this appeal of ours, we can obtain the cessation by the Stretto di Messina company of any act or behavior prejudicial to widespread and legally protected collective rights and interests”, declare the Aurora lawyers Notarianni, Giuseppe Vitarelli, Maria Grazia Fedele and Antonino De Luca who are part of the defense team.