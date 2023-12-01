Bridge over the Strait, the WWF and the opposition take to the streets

The controversy over the Strait Bridgethe government insists on making this work that has been talked about for twenty years now a reality, but the oppositions they environmentalists they don’t want to know and the final reason for not building this structure is linked to one animal species – we read in Il Giornale – that he would come damaged. The Wwf he’s so worried that he’ll be in the square tomorrow Messinatogether with other committees, associations and collectives to say “The Strait Cannot Be Touched“. The problem, for environmentalists, is not just the work, considered useless and harmfulbut the fate of the birds who pass through those parts. “The Strait is one of the concentration points for the migration of diurnal birds of prey and most important storks of the Western Palearctic“, writes the WWF. The “creation of a transversal barrier”, i.e. the bridge, it would send the birds into a serious crisisaccording to the association.

“They stick to the bird…” the League senator, Nino, comments in a not very British style Germanasecretary of Environment Committee in the Senate and Messinese doc. The infringement? “AND yet another nonsensebecause we are updating the Environmental Impact Study precisely in order to comply with the community and national regulatory framework”. Even the CEO of the Stretto di Messina Company, Pietro Ciucci, – continues Il Giornale – denied the alarm: “Italy does not risk any procedure of infringement European“. It would not be the first work that green associations ask to stop for protect some species. In Trentino they have threatened legal action to block a road that would invade “an important road capercaillie singing arena“. In Florence, Legambiente opposed the expansion of the airport because it would disturb the “dotted newt” (Lissotriton vulgaris). Two examples among many.

