The Straight Way Lostthe paper role-playing game set in Italy in 1492, is starting his final rush for his crowdfunding on Kickstarter. As of this writing, there are only 53 hours left until closing, and the headline has already far surpassed the goal of €20,000 initial.

The idea behind the game is as simple and close to us as “damn” interesting: it is in fact linked to a voyage through the otherworldly worlds from the Dante’s Divine Comedywhich probably makes it one of the games of this type closest (if not the closest ever) to Italy, between land and culture.

In addition to the background game world, created in pure Renaissance style with references from the everyday life of those times, we will undertake a journey between Hell and Heavenfull of intrigue, terror and triumphs.

The Straight Way Lost is formed from a book That it has 400 pagespart of which is dedicated to resources and to guide to create a perfect renaissance-style game world like never before.

Inside the book are present 140 illustrations fascinating to say the least, many of which also show places in and around Florence.

Obviously the higher the bakers offer on Kickstarter, the more content they will get with the various levels. We also point out that some of these bonuses will also be sold separately if necessary.