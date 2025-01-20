For the first time this century, Stradivarius’ Palatine Quartet has left the Royal Palace. The trip has been short, the barely 400 meters that separate it from Royal Theater. But the instruments have made the transfer amidst strong security measures and escorted by the National Police as if they were a foreign leader.

According to National Heritage, at 8:30 in the morning the Palatino Quartet – two violins, a viola and a cello created by Antoni Stradivari between 1696 and 1709 – have left the Queen’s Antechamber, where they are usually found, heading to the Royal Theatre. They have done so in cases expressly designed to guarantee their protection and conservation. The convoy was made up of four vehicles. Upon arrival at the Teatro Real they have passed through the hands of José María Lozanomaster luthier, who has tightened the strings and prepared the instruments for the charity concert offered today, Monday, at the Teatro Real on Casals Quartetwhich will play the monumental ‘The art of escape‘, of Johann Sebastian Bachin order to raise funds for “the recovery of the cultural and musical fabric of the territories affected by Dana.”

Stradivarius’ Palatine Quartet has left the Royal Palace for the first time in this 21st century; Specifically, the last time he did it was in 1997 for a concert at the National Auditorium. The Teatro Real has had to take out insurance in the conditions and with the technical characteristics indicated by National Heritage, and about whose amount the Madrid coliseum remains silent.

The Casals Quartet, which has played the four instruments on several occasions, has been able to rehearse. On the stage of the Teatro Real, next to them, were the luthier and two more people from National Heritage, as well as a security guard who guarded the instruments at all times.









The concert will not be the only one held at the Teatro Real this week to benefit those affected by the Dana that devastated several Valencian towns at the end of last October. ‘Sonarem‘ is the title of the evening, promoted by the composer and director Fernando Velazquezand in which Rozalén, Zahara, Nil Moliner, MJ Llergo, Loquillo, AMBKOR, Pasión Vega, Leire Martínez, Rei Ortolá and Idoia Asurmendi.

The Federation of Musical Societies of the Valencian Community (FSMCV) will be the beneficiary entity of everything raised at the concert, which will be used for the rehabilitation and recovery of the 32 educational centers affected by DANA, in addition to the purchase of instruments.