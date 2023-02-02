Ten years after going under the three sticks for the first time, Luis Miguel Marquinez Preciadostarting goalkeeper for the Colombia U-20 team, recalled why in soccer the goalkeeper wears the number one on his back.

On Tuesday night, after failing to secure a ball in the 77th minute of the match between Colombia and Uruguay, the goalkeeper was left at the mercy of the horde that does not tolerate mistakes.

Criticism for not lulling the ball to his chest, as surely he has done so many times, were the constant in social networks in which experts without expertise abound.

And in the face of the noise over the ruling that led to the first defeat of the national team in the youth tournament, the words of the Uruguayan writer Eduardo Galeano were eloquent: “The goalkeeper carries the number one on his back. First to get paid? first to pay”.

That lesson that Galeano underpinned in the last century, Marquínez has been learning since he was a child.

Behind the almost one meter and ninety centimeters that he currently holds, lives the spirit of the little boy who one day, in Tumaco, due to a lack of volunteers, was encouraged to cover up and then spent a month without playing soccer because I didn’t want to be a goalkeeper.

Behind the face that refuses to end up resigning itself to the ground, is the strength of the dreamer of barely 10 years who one day was told that he could not cry every time they scored a goal.

And behind the surname Marquínez, which can be read on his Sub-20 shirt, lies the wood of an archer in projection who works every day to fulfill the dream of playing in Europe and being the anchor for his parents to have a better life.

face destiny

Colombia sub-20 team.

Marquínez started in soccer with the same goal as so many Colombian sports idols: avoid the condemnation of poverty.

Displaced from Tablones Dulces, one of the areas of Nariño most affected by violence, Luis Miguel arrived with his family in Tumaco, the capital, when he was about eight years old.

Since then, his intention was to become friends with the ball. And, due to his physical build, the ideal position to start was that of central defender. However, since none of his teammates from the Cali Mío team dared to challenge the loneliness of the goal, and to tell the truth he did not have the greatest technical qualities, Marquínez went under the three sticks for the first time. And if it weren’t for her mom, it could have been the last.

Reluctant to be the goalkeeper of his team, despite the fact that the performance was far from chaotic, Luis came to cry at his house in the Nuevo Milenio neighborhood.

For a child who had witnessed the joy of the goal, it seemed remote to want to be in charge of frustrating the ecstasy that gives him sense of the game. Not for nothing, he decided to stay away from the courts for four weeks because he would rather not play than be a goalkeeper. But María, his mother, was the one who reminded him that his dream of raising the family required efforts that perhaps had never been contemplated. And for him he returned to training.

A few months after that experience, with the aim of seeking better sports opportunities, Marquínez went to try out in Antioquia and ended up in the municipality of Bello, playing for the Totono Grisales club.

There, once again being an archer was closer to despair than to joy. Every time he received a goal, he would break down in tears. The scene was repeated until one day, in a conversation with one of the teachers, he understood that in his destiny they were always going to score goals for him, and that he could not let them bring him down.

Luis Marquínez, player of Atlético Nacional. Photo: Courtesy Atlético Nacional

After a year at Grisales, he arrived at the Sol de Oriente club, in Medellín. In the capital, Professor Johnny Londoño, recognized for his training contribution to the region’s soccer players, was the one who gave him confidence.

“He saw something that the others did not see and, practically, he finished raising me, he has been like my second father. I owe everything to him, what I have built is thanks to him”Marquínez told Paisa journalist Santiago Aristizábal in a recent interview for his podcast ‘Fútbol Sonoro’.

From there, Marquínez began to stand out in youth tournaments and carry his name to departmental teams. National runner-up with Antioquia, he passed the tests in January 2019 to enter Atlético Nacional.

In the purslane box, he completed the final process of previous divisions, strengthened his qualities as a libero and last year, against Cortulua, debuted as a professional.

Selection Man

Colombia sub-20 team. Photo: Juan Pablo Rueda. TIME

Marquínez’s first participation in the Colombian National Team promised to be that of the South American Under-20, in 2020. Despite being from a lower category, the goalkeeper was part of the squad called to participate in said tournament. However, the covid-19 pandemic postponed his date of carrying the national shield. The moment of truth came this year, in said tournament, but this time with his contemporaries and as a starter, just as he has been during the five games played so far.

Of the teams classified in the hexagonal, Marquínez does not seem to have the best statistics, since according to figures from SofaScore, it is the one that has made the fewest saves and is the fourth that has conceded the most goals. Even so, he has the support of his teammates, because as central defender Fernando Álvarez said after the match against Uruguay, “we are sure that he will get up and there are no doubts about his abilities.” And there is no way to think otherwise, since Marquínez’s life story does not contemplate any surrender.

ANDRES FELIPE BALAGUERA SARMIENTO

SPORTS JOURNALIST EL TIEMPO

