Abu Dhabi (Al-Ittihad) – Tomorrow (Wednesday) 16:30 GMT will be shown on Sky News Arabia the story of the largest museum of one civilization in the world The Grand Egyptian Museum.

The program presented by the journalist Faisal bin Hariz deals with the importance and uniqueness of the project and how it will bring together more than 100 thousand artifacts in a building that represents a unique architectural masterpiece that parallels the treasures that will be displayed among its wings.

The episode hosts characters who contributed to the transfer of this cultural and civilizational legacy of ancient Egypt to the museum, and the famous Egyptian archaeologist Zahi Hawass, Major General Atef Miftah, project manager, and a number of guests speak passionately about stories that were a dream for them, and which turned into reality with the near completion of this huge project. Which culminates in displaying the largest collection of ancient Egypt civilization in one unique place.

The “Story” program team is close to some of these treasures, which are presented for the first time, such as the scarf and shield of King Tutankhamun, and the efforts of the restoration teams that contributed to returning a number of these treasures to their original form thousands of years ago. The program also approaches the methods and mechanisms of transporting some antiquities. And huge pharaonic statues, such as the statue of King Ramses II, who passed an easy journey from Ramses Square to the heart of the Grand Museum, to be the first to welcome visitors to the museum when it opens soon.

The presentation of the episode coincides with Egypt’s preparation for a great exceptional event described as “the global”, where the “Procession of Royal Mummies” is scheduled to be transferred on the third of April from the Egyptian Museum in Giza to the Museum of Civilization in Fustat, and the transfer of mummies is an indication of the approaching opening of the Grand Egyptian Museum overlooking the pyramids. Giza.