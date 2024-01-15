The Story: previews (plot and cast) of the second episode

This evening, Monday 15 January 2024, at 9.30 pm on Rai 1, the second episode of La Storia will be broadcast, a four-part TV series based on the novel by Elsa Morante and directed by Francesca Archibugi. In the cast: Jasmine Trinca, Elio Germano, Asia Argento, Lorenzo Zurzolo, Francesco Zenga and with Valerio Mastandrea. But let's see all the information together in detail.

Plot

During the first episode of the second episode, Ida Ramundo's life becomes increasingly difficult. The woman of Jewish origins, an elementary school teacher, mother of Nino, a widow, became pregnant after being raped by a German soldier. From that violence, Useppe was born, whom his brother Nino loves deeply. Ida and Useppe are forced to move to Pietralata after their house in San Lorenzo was destroyed by bombing. Here they met the marble worker Giuseppe Cucchiarelli and the family nicknamed I Mille, because they were numerous. Meanwhile, Nino has decided to join the partisans' fight and as soon as he reunites with his family in Pietralata, he tries to involve Giuseppe Cucchiarelli too.

In today's second episode, January 15, Nino decides to take Useppe to the partisan base. Here there is also Carulina, called Carulì and then Ulì by Useppe. She is fifteen years old and the mother of twins, but she claims to have no idea who her father is. She is a girl full of life, affectionate and cheerful despite the darkness of those years. She will be able to enter Useppe's heart. Meanwhile, the situation in Pietralata is becoming increasingly tense. The Germans consider the Italians traitors and are ferocious towards them.

Cast

We have seen the plot of the second episode of The Story, but who is the complete cast of the TV series? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Jasmine Trinca: Ida Ramundo

Valerio Mastandrea: Remo

Elio Germano: Giuseppe Cucchiarelli

Asia Argento: Santina

Lorenzo Zurzolo: Carlo Vivaldi / Davide Segre

Francesco Zenga: Antonio “Nino” Mancuso

Christian Liberti: Little Giuseppe

Mattia Basciani: Giuseppe

Lukas Zumbrock: Günther

Giselda Volodi: Vilma

Vincenzo Nemolato: Domenico

Vincenzo Antonucci: Salvatore

Carmen Pommella: Sora Mercedes

Flora Gigliosetto: Carulì

Anna De Stefano: Pink

Rosaria Langellotto: Serafina

Archangel Iannace: Joseph the First

Antonella Attili: Filomena Marrocco

Ludovica Francesconi: Annita

Josafat Vagni: Nello

Anna Ferruzzo: Mrs. Di Segni

Enzo Casertano: Tommaso Marrocco

Streaming and TV

Where to watch La Storia live on TV and live streaming? The TV series, as mentioned, airs tonight, Monday 15 January 2024, at 9.30 pm on Rai 1. Not just TV. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to see and review the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.