Have you ever heard the story of Willie the Tramp, who has been resting in an English pub for more than 142 years? This is a truly bizarre tale featuring a street puppy, who lived on those streets almost 150 years ago. When he died, his body was not buried. It is still found today in a transparent case in the room: for what reason?

This tale leads us to Tynemouth, a city of 60,000 inhabitants located in the north east of England. Here there is a pub, the Turks Head, the oldest in the city. In addition to this characteristic, it has another singular one: it preserves the embalmed body of a dog.

When you enter the pub door, you can see a transparent glass case on the left. Inside is the embalmed body of Willie the Tramp, as everyone knows him. He has been in that place resting for 142 very long years, since 1880.

Anyone who takes over the place, from 1880 onwards, must comply with an unwritten rule according to which the dog must not be moved from there. Because it is not only part of the history of the English pub, but also of the town itself.

Willie, in fact, has an incredible story. He was a shepherd dog. As always, he helped the owner manage a flock of sheep from the Cheviots across North Shields. One day the owner sent him to search the streets of the city for a missing sheep, which was actually present, but he counted wrongly. They have not seen each other since that day.

Willie the Tramp rests in an English pub: a symbol of devotion and fidelity

The dog, in fact, continued to look for the sheep that in reality had never been lost. Unfortunately the shepherd had to continue on his way, without waiting for the Border Collie, which was abandoned.

The dog never left the place he last saw his human best friend, refusing the help of the locals. Willie was a celebrity in Victorian North Shields and was later adopted by a ferryman. Willie died of old age in 1880: the new owner had him stuffed and exhibited in Turks Head to remember his story forever.