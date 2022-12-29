‘King Pelé’ came to Bogotá, who at that time was the majesty of soccer since barely 10 years had passed since his consecration in the World Cup in Sweden and he was the essential figure in a match that his team, Santos from Brazil, would play the next day. , against the Colombian team that was preparing to compete in the Olympic Games in Mexico. Today, this note becomes current, after learning of his death.

His arrival from New York was quite an event that was reflected in the fact that the El Dorado airportalready in that narrow moment, which was full of fans, journalists -we were not many at that time- leaders, policemen in quantity and even the porters made a cut with their carts.

It was impossible to obtain original and unique words from Pelé in that congestion, where contact with the footballer was already a great achievement, resulting in bulk pushes and what we Bogotanos descriptively call a monumental “bumper”.

In the midst of such a tumult we were assigned by the newspaper with Gloria Moanack to cover the episode that required two fronts of information. Gloria, an excellent and very dear lifelong colleague in this publishing house, would do it for the general chronicle and I would do it for the sports pages.



At that moment, I came up with the way to achieve the exclusive with Pelé. I probably resorted to my automobile genes and contacted Alfonso Senior, president of Millonarios, to find out if Pelé was going to go up to the center of Bogotá in his car, a huge green American coupe of diplomatic origin, unique in the city. This was the limousine intended for transport and Senior, naturally, was not going to miss the opportunity to transport Pelé.

I took Gloria out of the mob without further explanation, which left her very confused, I asked Senior for the keys, went to the parking lot, picked up the car and parked it in front of the passenger exit. Pelé came out of Senior’s hand and was shoved into the back seat of the car. I jumped back over the cushions, Senior took the helm and headed towards the center of Bogotá. Gone are Pelé, the president of Santos, Gloria and I squeezed in like a box of sardines but with the interview assured.

At the car window, the ‘foolish’ and furious colleagues clapped their hands and tried to get a few words from Pelé, but I made sure that they were all blocked -Senior’s saloon already had electric windows- and we started towards the Hotel in the eighth street with calle 17, the “inn” hostel of the capital, which alternated the honors of distinguished guests with the Tequendama and the Continental.

Naturally, She was caged with Pelé, it had to be collected not only in texts for readers but also with graphic testimony.. In parallel with us, he drove the traditional Fargo van that the newspaper had and from there with the famous Rolleiflex, which was the ultimate in photography, Miguel Díaz captured the photo that headlined the newspaper on the 17th with the headline ‘Pelé kidnapped by EL TIEMPO ‘. Probably, this was one of the few opportunities in which this word has been used in a positive sense before becoming a scourge of our society.

The end of the “kidnapping” was no less eventful and more historic, but it passed to other writing pens.

However, it must be remembered because the other day in the famous match that filled El Campín to the brim, Santos won but Colombia tied in an offside, angrily protested by the Brazilians. The actions heated up when the referee Guillermo Velázquez, known as ‘el Chato’, a nickname that he vindicated with luxury as he ended up fist-fighting with the Brazilians and in the second round of the brawl, at the end of the first half, he sent off Pelé! who had already scored 2-1 and rudely demanded a penalty from Velásquez.

According to Velásquez, Pelé “mented his mother” in Portuguese but he prided himself on knowing the low minutiae of that language and he threw him off the field with a pen because there were no cards. That was Troy because the people’s claim was not long in coming since they had paid a ticket almost exclusively to see him play, it was raining heavily and the Santos players collectively attacked the referee, who left the stadium in the middle of the game directly to file the complaint at the police station on Calle 40 with Carrera 13.

The linesman Omar Delgado took over the main whistle and the Chilean Mario Canessa was rescued from the stands to handle the banner. Santos won 4-2 but the problems continued because the team was taken from the stadium to the station where the Santanderean police code procedures outlined a 25-day incapacity for Velásquez that was sanctioned with detention, damages, etc.

The discussions between lawyers, with the players present and accused of all the attacks and riots, ended at three in the morning with a friendly conciliation, when the plane that was supposed to take the Brazilian team to Lima was already flying. They had to wait until the 19th to leave Bogotá, leaving behind the episode that immortalized Velásquez, it is not known whether for better or worse (RIP) and that Pelé never forgot because ‘el Chato’ remembers having met him again in Chile in 1970 during a Copa Libertadores game.

Pelé recognized him, hugged him, but said: Velásquez, bandit!

JOSE CLOPATOFSKY