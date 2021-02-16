During the period in which Claudio Segovia and Héctor Orezzolli, creators of Tango Argentino, were looking for pairs of dancers with a view to forming a peculiar cast, Juan Carlos Copes recommended that they take a test at Virulazo and Elvira.

A very unique couple without a doubt: Virulazo, whose name was Jorge Martín Orcaizaguirre, He was at that time 57 years old, a heavy figure and a weight of almost 130 kilos; his partner Elvira Santamaría, by contrast, was slim and long. Claudio Segovia’s first reaction was to look at Copes with disbelief: “And all that I told him –Copes recounted years later-, was simply ‘watch them dance’; then Claudio could not believe what he saw, that such a man seemed to float, he did not step on the ground and Elvira made firuletes around him! They were something different, just as Claudio wanted ”.

Remember that Argentinian tango It was presented for the first time at the Châtelet Theater in Paris in November 1983. This premiere marked the birth of an absolutely unprecedented phenomenon in popular culture and art: the River Plate tango, which as music, and even more as dance, It was a species in danger of extinction, from then on it gained an unusual strength and expansion, measured on a planetary scale: the milongas (tango dance halls), almost disappeared at that point, returned to Buenos Aires and progressively were settling in the rest of the world. A phenomenon that is repeated to this day (except for the protocols imposed by the coronavirus pandemic).

An image of Virulazo and Elvira, on the “Argentine Tango” poster.

Those responsible for the production and management of Argentinian tango, Segovia and Orezzoli, had brought to the Châtelet stage a show that brought together dancers, musicians and singers chosen more for their character as the last representatives of a noble tradition than for responding to the usual scenic patterns of beauty, youth, skill or vocal fullness. The average age of the dance cast was over fifty years old and most of the dancers had been nourished by the experience of the milongas, although none lacked a stage background, whether it was in cabarets, exhibitions, television or the show in Las Vegas.

Claudio Segovia had created the “chic-reo” formula to define these artists: “It was the way –he explained years later- to express the great“ class ”of these people who made an art born of the people; class said in the sense of category, of distinction ”. And yes, the word criminal came from pearls.

Let’s go back to Virulazo now: surely there were dancers, before and after, as good or better than him. But perhaps more than any other represented that strong contrast between build and physical abilities, origins and trajectory, real personality and stage projection of many popular dancers.

Virulazo, one of the stars of “Tango arhgentino”, the company that shone around the world. Photo Archive Clarín VIRULAZO ING ARCH.

Virulazo came from a modest home in the San Justo neighborhood and owed his nickname to the hobby he had for bocce game since he was young (“virulazo” as a synonym for “bochazo”). Already in childhood he worked as a shoe shine and slaughterhouse laborer, among others of the many trades that he was carrying out over time. He danced tango since he was thirteen years old and his professional experience was cooked in cafes and cabarets in Rosario and Buenos Aires.

In 1983, Virulazo and Elvira lived exclusively by raising bets in the clandestine pool. “We already had a nice clientele,” she said later. They had resolutely abandoned professional dancing, tired of performing at four or five clubs a night. Entrance to Argentinian tango changed the course of their lives: They were the stars of the show and toured the world admired by such great dance figures as Martha Graham and Mikhail Baryshnikov among many others.

Claudio Segovia used to say: “The highest representatives of the milonga that we have had in Argentinian tango They were Virulazo and Elvira. A truly exceptional couple, the clearest example of purity. They were the result of the milonga. There they had danced for those who are the most demanding people in tango (note: he refers to the other milongueros); they knew how to walk, they also had their figures and the spectacularity that the stage requires. And when they entered the scene … Elvira entered first; At that time, you could see a somewhat unusual figure as a dancer and also a very special personality. When Virulazo appeared, with a slightly crouched step, canyengue, as if to take her and start, people did not understand what it was about. There were even some laughs. As soon as they began to dance, the public entered the ritual, was in mass, following everything with true devotion”.

The poster of “Argentine Tango”, the show that toured the world and in which Virulazo shone.

Virulazo was an irredeemable porteño and he became cosmopolitan by force. An anecdote: a night party in New York -or perhaps in Hollywood- to entertain the cast of Argentinian tango. A slightly imperative blonde asks Virulazo to invite her to dance a tango. The piece concludes, they separate. Virulazo then asks actor Anthony Quinn: “And this petisa, who is she?” It was Madonna.

Virulazo was born in Haedo on October 10, 1926, and died on August 2, 1990.

