Journalist and healthcare expert Jeroen Wester arranged the care for his uncle Cees for many years. And that didn’t go without a hitch. Even for him, the healthcare landscape was a bureaucratic maze full of contradictory services and contradictory rules. If getting around was difficult for him, how is it for other citizens?

In this Hague Affairs we talk about Uncle Cees and what his story stands for. You will hear from Jeroen Wester and investigative journalist Derk Stokmans about bureaucratic executive organizations, a distant government and distrust in the public. And how to solve those problems.

@Apjvalk // @DerkStokmans // @Jeroen_Wester

Listen further

#41 The Hague Affairs in the summer: why the government so often goes wrong

Read further

How editor Jeroen Wester got lost in the healthcare system when he helped his old, single uncle with a healthcare application

Twice as many people in poverty due to government error

The 10 PGB misses of State Secretary Martin van Rijn

Care is almost impossible without DigiD

State Secretary Van Rij: new savings tax only feasible from 2027

Do you have questions, suggestions or ideas about our journalism? Then email our ombudsman at [email protected]