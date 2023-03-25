Donald Trump taken by force by the police, handcuffed and taken to prison, with his wife Melania protesting: a scenario described by particularly accurate photographs, which have gone around the web, but which are only montages made by Eliot Higgins, founder of the investigative journalism platform Bellingcat, through artificial intelligence. “I was just kidding – he apologized – I thought maybe only five people would have retweeted them”.

Making pictures of Trump getting arrested while waiting for Trump’s arrest. pic.twitter.com/4D2QQfUpLZ — Eliot Higgins (@EliotHiggins) March 20, 2023

And instead in less than two days they have been viewed almost 5 million times. The arrest of the former American president has been talked about for days, but for a possible measure we will have to wait a little longer: the grand jury in charge of evaluating the accusations against him for having bought a woman’s silence in the Manhattan criminal court sexually harassed has announced that the decision will be made next week.

Meanwhile, the tycoon is in his villa in Mar-a-Lago, Florida, where thousands of his supporters have flocked ready to set fire to the streets in case the police really decide to intervene. On March 21, Trump had summoned voters, warning them of the possibility of an imminent arrest. Manhattan prosecutor Alvin Bragg has criticized the former president, speaking of a notice that has generated “false alarm” in the population. The magistrate also lashed out at House Republicans accusing them of interfering in his investigation into Trump’s role, after three commissions led by members of the Grand Old Party demanded the handover of documents from the investigation.

Meanwhile, among the circles close to the tycoon, the hypothesis is spreading that a “spectacular” arrest could be staged: the former president would like to appear handcuffed in court, if he really had to present himself to the authorities for the fingerprinting and photo signage. Among the analysts, some saw in it a marketing strategy to launch his candidacy for the 2024 elections with even greater force.