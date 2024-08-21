The case of Agostina Sorich is a painful example of the disappearances that affect many families in Argentina. Marcos Sosa, his older brother, recounts with indignation the encounter with a policeman who, far from offering help, questioned him for not looking for his sister.

The last time Marcos saw Agostina was on October 15, 2010, When she, aged 12, went out for a walk to a friend’s house of the family. From that moment on, Marcos’s life changed dramatically.

Marcos describes his sister’s disappearance as the beginning of an “ordeal.” He rejects the idea that Agostina simply disappeared without a trace, convinced that she was kidnapped and handed over to a human trafficking network. For him, if his sister had been murdered, some evidence would have already appeared.

From the first moment, Agostina’s relatives felt “abandoned” by those who should have assumed the responsibility of searching for her. When they tried to file a complaint at the police station, The officers on duty recommended that they wait 72 hours. “It must be a prank,” “she must have run off with her boyfriend,” “she must have run away,” they told them.

However, Marcos is absolutely certain that his sister would never have done something like that. “We are a very close family, eight siblings who live in the same house,” explains the young man, who had a close relationship with Agostina. They both shared a love for sport. In addition to playing hockey, Agostina was a fervent supporter of Racing.

Marcos Sosa remembers with bitterness the first days after the disappearance of his sister, Agostina. Despite his efforts, Only after three days were they able to formalize the complaintthe moment when what he describes as an “ordeal” began.

Instead of focusing on an effective search, the police instead questioned friends and relatives, constantly suggesting that it was a simple prank or a voluntary escape. Marcos does not rule out the possibility that the security forces were involved in the case, which reinforces his frustration.

“If the police had acted from the first minute, perhaps everything would have been different,” he says, recalling precisely the clothes Agostina was wearing the day she disappeared, a detail that, according to him, The agents ignored them when they showed them clothing unrelated to her sister.

Marcos Sosa maintains that the search for his sister Agostina was riddled with deliberate failures on the part of the authorities. For him, it was not just a matter of simple mistakes, but of a genuine lack of will to find her.

The alleged setup that his brother reports

He remembers with frustration the operations they carried out, such as a “ridiculous” search in a theme park and another in the dunes. after finding a note that supposedly indicated that Agostina I was on the beach.

Even tracking dogs, used for just a week, followed the trail to a building materials store, where police concluded that someone had picked her up there.

For Marcos, it was all a setup and it was never seriously investigated, since from the beginning it was handled as if his sister had fled, without considering the possibility of kidnapping or the involvement of a trafficking network.

As soon as Agostina disappeared and in the absence of action from the authorities, Marcos, his father and one of his brothers began to look for her “everywhere.” If someone told them “they saw her in that place,” they would go there. Even when they were told that she was with some farmers, they did not hesitate to go to the place.

Thirteen years later, The family continues to share the search on social media and, when they manage to coordinate, they organize some demonstration.

“But in the last one, nobody came, and much less the authorities. We felt very alone,” confesses Marcos, who comes from a “working family” without the resources, means or ability to carry out the search for his sister completely.

Marcos Sosa says that, in all the time since his sister Agostina disappeared, neither the judge nor the prosecutor in charge of the case ever came to his home. According to him, Neither the police nor the judicial representatives showed any commitment to the investigation.

What has become of the case?

“The case has passed through the hands of five prosecutors. If any of them had been really interested, they would have stayed longer,” he laments. Marcos feels that the case is treated as a routine procedure, where prosecutors briefly review it before setting it aside. He even recounts how, after obtaining the current prosecutor’s number, he received a response a week late, in which he was informed of the possibility of archiving the case.

To meet him, his family had to travel to Dolores, since the authorities did not bother to go to Villa Gesell, which increased their feeling of abandonment.

On October 15, 2010, in Villa Gesell, Agostina Sorich left hockey training and headed to a friend’s house. “She left on foot, as always. And that’s when the ordeal began: we never saw her again,” says Marcos, her older brother. 🧵👇 #LOSTCHILDREN pic.twitter.com/322BeHrDrj — LA NACION Foundation (@fundlanacion) August 20, 2024

Today, Marcos believes that the State has not searched for Agostina effectively. In fact, he maintains that “they never wanted to look for her.” He cannot remember the last concrete action by the authorities. in the case and describes the little they did as a mere “circus.”

He compares the situation to being like losing a pair of keys on the beach and barely moving the sand for a few seconds before giving up and concluding that it was not worth the effort to keep looking.

JASMINE LELL.

THE NATION.

