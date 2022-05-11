An 80-year-old woman used to hand out candy to children in her neighborhood – nothing out of the ordinary – until her neighbors started suspect that these contained remains of human beings.

Sofia Zhukova was a Russian woman from the city of Zvyagino. When she got married, she moved with her husband to the city of Khabarovsk, also located in her native country, where some time later would be charged with murdering three people.

The woman was described by her neighbors as unfriendly and even rude, but they recognized that she took time to give jellies with meat around her neighborhood, especially to children. The problem was that this food was made from the remains of the people she herself had killed.

Although she was accused of three murders after finding remains of human organs in the refrigerator of her house, the Police currently fear that these are not the only victims of Zhukova, who is attributed with at least four other possible murders over 15 years. .

According to people close to the woman and as reported by the English media ‘The Sun’, the woman had a drastic change in her personality after the death of her husband in 2005, so they believe that this event could trigger the murders.

Who were his victims?

In February 2019, the woman was arrested for three murders and, although at the time of the arrest she claimed to be innocent, she later accepted her guilt.

One of his victims was a seven-year-old girl. named Anastasia Alexeenko.

Zhukova admitted to killing her, 14 years after her head was discovered in an alley in the neighborhood where they both lived.

Apparently, the girl was too “noisy” for the woman’s patience so, in 2005, as she admitted when testifying for the Police, He decided to kidnap her and keep her in his house for three weeks before killing her, dismembering her and, presumably, making food from her remains.

She also murdered her alleged friend, 77, and a 52-year-old janitor who, according to what Zhukova said, sexually abused her.

“I killed the janitor, but he raped me. What do you think I should have done? I cut him into pieces with an axe,” the woman said when authorities asked her for details about that murder in particular, according to the British media ‘The Sun’.

The woman was taken to prison in 2019 after finding human remains in her home.

How did the suspicions start?

Apparently, the Police received a report because of how strange it was for the adults in the neighborhood that a woman who hated women would approach anyone, take the time to bake and distribute food.

For this, the policemen visited his home, where they found remains of human organs in your refrigerator and even a passport that did not belong to her, but to an 83-year-old woman named Nina Bakenko, who used to live in the house with her as a tenant, but disappeared and her body or any sign of life was never found.

The ‘killer grandmother’, as she was dubbed by various European media, died in 2021 in prison from complications after contracting covid-19.

