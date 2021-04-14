In January this year, the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) granted precautionary protection measures for Kevin Monzón, a 20-year-old Nicaraguan ‘tiktoker’ who has been arrested three times for his criticism of the Government on this social network.

“In the current context of the country, the Commission identified that Kevin Adrián Monzón, after making various publications on TikTok, has been exposed to threats, harassment, intimidation and acts of violence, even while in State custody. Such events were attributed to police agents, ”argued the IACHR.

Human rights defenders fear new arrests with the approval last year of a Cybercrime law that, according to the government, aims to protect users of social networks.

“There are too many cyber crimes that do not have the legal arguments in the penal code to be able to sanction them. But what we are observing is that this is a weapon that the Government can use to continue restricting people who disagree for political reasons, ”said Carla Sequeira, a lawyer for the Permanent Commission on Human Rights, CPDH.

It’s a way of protesting, a way of expressing myself

According to the young ‘tiktoker’, the arrests and threats will not prevent him from continuing to produce satyr videos against the government of Daniel Ortega and his vice-president wife Rosario Murillo. “It is a way of protesting, a way of expressing myself, also for demanding the freedom of political prisoners, freedom of mobilization, freedom of expression,” says Monzón.

In Nicaragua, the political and social crisis that erupted in 2018 still persists, when the official repression of anti-government protests for democratic reforms left more than 325 deaths, according to an IACHR report, while the Government claims to have escaped an attempted coup by Condition.