The dog is man's best friend, not only for going out for a walk, it is also the one that welcomes us with the most enthusiasm to return home and it has been shown that Their loyalty and commitment make them excellent police officers. As an example is the story of Jack, a dog who received a decoration for his bravery after being involved in a shooting in Texas.

Police dogs, also known as K9, are animals trained for public safety and police investigation purposes. who, over the years, have demonstrated their great ability to assist officers in various tasks. Their work involves significant risks, including the possibility of being involved in shootings, as happened to Jack.

In accordance with Fox, Jack is a K9 working at the Weatherford Police Department in Texas. who was accompanying a police officer to try to serve a court order, but the situation turned into a shootout when the suspect tried to flee.

At the meeting The dog was shot in the paw and another in the ear. Fortunately, it didn't get any worse and the police department announced that Jack had already recovered and that, For his bravery and effort, he would be honored. Thus, the canine received a medal and a standing ovation. And not only that, the city council also gave him a gift basket full of chew toys and his favorite snack.

The police department wrote on its Facebook account: “K9 Jack has fully recovered from his gunshot wound and is happy to return to work” Likewise, during his recognition ceremony, Weatherford Police Chief Lance Arnold stated: “Jack, very selflessly, bravely and purposefully, put himself between the fugitive and the officers. “I have no doubt that Jack's actions that night prevented further harm to our officers and those who were there.”

Why are police dogs called K9?

The history of police dogs is very extensive. It is believed that the origin of its security performance was in the First World War, when the Germans will train them to conduct searches in operational areas. Likewise, according to Eduardo Figueroa's blog, Switzerland was the first country to use them for civil purposes, as they were trained to rescue people in avalanches. Towards the Second World War, the British brought dogs to help search for people through rubble and ruins.

But, why they are known as K9. The answer is curious, the term K9 or in English K nine, is a homogeneous of the word canine.

Today, these animals, which undergo months of special training, are used around the world for different tasks, from finding people in the middle of natural disasters to detecting drugs and bombs at airports.