‘Ecce homo’ removed from the Casa Ansorena auction in Madrid.

An image of the painting of a Ecce homo dating from the seventeenth century, it began to circulate on WhatsApp groups of historians, curators, collectors and antique dealers from different countries in mid-March. In the chats the idea was spread that, contrary to what the Casa Ansorena catalog in Madrid said, which loosely attributed the painting to the Ribera circle and with “a ridiculous price” (this is how the sources consulted describe it ) of output of 1,500 euros, it could be a caravaggio. The work of one of the most important artists in the history of art (much of his legacy has been lost or his whereabouts is unknown) appeared to be in an exhibition hall in Madrid and was liable to be bought, taken out of the country and resold as many times as necessary, since it lacked adequate legal protection. The Prado Museum, aware of this situation, alerted the Ministry of Culture and one day before the piece was put on sale, the bidding was stopped. The news jumped in the Italian press last Wednesday, a few hours before the auction.

More information

In one of those WhatsApp groups was Maria Cristina Terzaghi, recognized as one of the few specialists in the world in Caravaggio (there are less than a dozen experts in the Baroque painter). Stefano Causa, professor of Modern Art History in Naples, sent him the image of the Ecce homo which he had previously received through some fellow antique dealers. Cause, he tells this newspaper, he was convinced that it was a caravaggio, but wanted the expert’s opinion. “I haven’t seen a painting of this beauty in 20 or 30 years. Recently many paintings have been attributed to Caravaggio, although, in my opinion, none has the force of this, ”he says on the phone. “20 years ago discovering that this painting was in a small auction house in Madrid would have been very difficult. Now it is easier because we are all connected ”, says the teacher. His conviction is such that he affirms that it is “the most beautiful and important discovery in the history of art of the last three decades”.

Details of the painting that could be the work of Caravaggio. Images courtesy of Benito Navarrete, Professor of Art History at the University of Alcalá.

Isabel Mateo, a CSIC researcher, an expert on the 16th century and Bosco, explains by phone that she saw the painting about 10 years ago in a house in the Salamanca district of Madrid. It was the home of two sisters, then in their 60s, according to her recollection. “A friend took me because these women wanted to know who the painting belonged to,” she says. The painting hung in the living room of the house. The researcher clarified that she was not an expert, but that due to the characteristics of the painting she doubted that it was a riverbank. “It was not the same technique and Ribera usually includes an ashlar in his works that was not in this one”, Mateo continues. The researcher recalls that the two sisters she met that afternoon at a snack “were not collectors,” she points out. “The piece had to come from his family, an inheritance.”

The verification

“I don’t usually give my opinion to collectors and on a few occasions to other colleagues, but this painting was special,” Terzaghi assures EL PAÍS, moments before getting on a plane in Madrid back to Rome. When she saw the photo, the specialist paid special attention to the head of the Christ, the cloak, the colors, the hands, to make her checks. She was not satisfied, so she asked the Ansorena House to send you a higher resolution image. “Then I realized that it was a caravaggio“, He says.

Terzaghi repeats since he landed in Madrid to see the painting in person that he has no doubts about its authorship. He arrived in the city after receiving two calls: that of a collector interested in bidding on the work of which he does not want to give details and that of the Prado Museum, he assures. At that time, the painting was still exhibited in Ansorena and Cultura had not given the order to decree the inexportability of the work, so the specialist was able to see and touch the piece. Benito Navarrete, Professor of Art History at the University of Alcalá, was able to see the work on Friday 19 and Monday 22 March. “The work is in a bad state of conservation, it had been restored and reengineered; even so there was a certain quality ”, he explains. EL PAÍS has contacted the Madrid auction house to find out the current whereabouts of the work, but has received no response in this regard. Ansorena has limited itself to explaining that they have withdrawn the work as requested by the ministry and that it is being analyzed by specialists, without providing further details. Culture states that the piece is not in their custody.

The Italian specialist contrasted the size, among other technical characteristics, with two inventories that she knows almost by heart because she is immersed in a study on the Neapolitan period of Caravaggio. The one made in 1631 by Juan de Lezcano, ambassador of Spain to the Holy See; and that of the viceroy of Spain, Count of Castrillo, who, according to another document, possessed the painting Salome with the head of the Baptist (exhibited in the Royal Palace) and a Ecce homo, and that both traveled to Spain with their owner in 1659. The characteristics coincided. Professor Causa also places the piece at this stage: “It could belong to the Neapolitan period of the Baroque master and would date from between 1606 and 1607”. For the expert, this finding is a sign of hope in this period. “On the other side of the tunnel is Caravaggio,” he concludes.

Special event

Terzaghi, like many other experts in the world of art, realized that he was facing an event that happens rarely. A piece of great importance, unknown, badly attributed and with a low sale price because the owners and the auction house did not know how to assess its relevance. “If you are a gallery owner or an antique dealer, get the Euromillion”, says a source with knowledge of the sector. “The world of art is stressed to the maximum when a work of these characteristics appears. You could start a successive chain of resales that could leave an extraordinary profit margin ”. This same source explains that Robilant + Voena, one of the most important antique dealers in the world, had released 20 million pounds sterling (more than 23 million euros) to be its maximum bid. According to the calculations of this source, the piece, once transferred to London, could have been sold for a price “around 100 million pounds sterling (more than 115 million euros)”. That is, 80 million profit.

Before this situation occurred, the Prado Museum notified the Ministry of Culture to activate the procedure by which last Wednesday, a day before the auction, the inexportability of the painting was decreed, a precautionary measure that prevents it from leaving the country. The art gallery, after weeks of work, sent “a summary, clear and direct report” of about four pages, another source familiar with this process tells the Board of Qualification of Historic Heritage Assets, responsible for convening the emergency meeting that he stopped the bidding. The next step depends on the Community of Madrid, the administration responsible for qualifying the piece as Asset of Cultural Interest (from this Friday the painting is already protected, a measure that will be confirmed in the official bulletin of the Community of Madrid next week) , a category that will allow to start the process of verification of the table. This will be done by who the owners decide. It can be a state agency or a private one. If the family decides to sell the work once it is verified, the State has the right of first refusal.