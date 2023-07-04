The Picasso disappeared from a loading dock at Boston’s Logan International Airport and ended up somewhere it didn’t belong, in the modest home of Merrill Rummel, also known as Bill.

To be fair, this forklift operator had no idea the box he dumped in his car contained a Picasso until he opened its wrapper. To be fair, she didn’t like him very much; he preferred realism.

But now FBI agents were looking for a stolen Picasso that was hidden in Rummel’s hall closet. He and his fiancée, Sam, panicked.

How do we get rid of him? Sam remembered thinking. “We couldn’t return it just like that.”

Luckily, Rummel knew someone particularly good at making trouble go away. A fixer.

He dialed a number he knew well.

The Case of the Missing Picasso, revealed here for the first time, dates back to the 1950s in Waterville, Maine, where the Rummel children—Bill and his younger brother Whit, now 76—tested the patience of their hometown. When they caused trouble, whether it was looting quarters from parking meters or stealing radios from junk cars, their father, Whitcomb Rummel, always reassured the exasperated police station by assuring that he would take care of it. And he did: When 12-year-old Whit was caught shoplifting from a department store, his father banned him from entering any store for a year.

Rummel Sr. married, served with the US Army Seabees in Africa in World War II, and moved to Waterville, where he bought an ice cream stand. His frozen treats became a favorite local treat and he was a leader in many community organizations.

To Waterville’s relief, his children grew up. Bill served with the US Coast Guard in Michigan, where he fell in love with a bowling alley bartender whom he would eventually marry. He later joined Emery Air Freight, then the largest cargo airline in the US, in 1968. He worked nights at the company’s cargo dock at Logan Airport where, in early 1969, a Paris box.

Inside, there was a Picasso: “Portrait of a Woman and a Musketeer.”

The painting, completed in 1967, was to be forwarded to a gallery in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, owned by Irving Luntz. His son, Holden Luntz, recalled that his late father bought the work from Daniel-Henry Kahnweiler, a prominent art dealer in Paris, for $40,000.

But the Picasso never made it to Milwaukee. Irving Luntz contacted Emery to complain, but the company had its own problem, with what became known in New England as the 100-hour storm. Snowfall in late February paralyzed Boston, including the airport, where more than two feet of snow fell. There were large containers strewn across the track; boxes and packages clogged the docks.

“Our dock was a mess,” Bill Rummel recounted in a 2007 interview with Ira Glass on “This American Life” radio show. The episode was never broadcast.

Emery executives demanded order at the dock. Under pressure, Rummel said, his supervisor pointed to a box that had no label and said, take that with you when you go home tonight.

Rummel put the box in the trunk of his 1962 Chevy Impala and, a few days later, drove it into his home in Medford, Massachusetts. He opened it to discover that he was now in possession of a Picasso.

The art did not impress him, he told Glass. “Let’s just say he wasn’t a Wyeth.”

Rummel called his fiancée, Sam. “You’ll never guess what I have,” Sam Rummel, now 79, recalled telling him. “A Picasso!”

The couple hid the box in a closet under the stairs. “We put that thing way back, and then we put stuff in front of it,” he said. “We never talked about it.”

After weeks of waiting for his Picasso, Irving Luntz contacted the FBI, who began snooping around the airport. This disturbed a certain engaged couple in Medford.

Not knowing what to do, Rummel called Whit. And in fact, Whit’s first question was: have you called the fixer yet?

Of course. Dad.

Rummel Sr. listened to Bill’s predicament and offered two options:

1. They could bury the Picasso in the foundation of a restaurant that was being renovated in Waterville and was co-owned by his father. (His name of hers, The Silent Woman, seemed appropriate.) Dig up the painting in 30 years and maybe sell it for a small fortune.

2. Return it.

When Bill Rummel asked his father what he should do, he replied that it was a life decision he had to make himself.

“So I said, ‘I’ll give it back,’” he told Glass. “And he said, ‘I’ll help you.'”

Rummel Sr. phoned Whit in New Orleans, Louisiana, and instructed him to handwrite a note that could not be traced. Use quality stationery. Since you’re left-handed, he writes with his right hand. And make it sound pretentious. He then airmails it to Bill, in Medford.

Meanwhile, the FBI was intensifying the search, issuing a bulletin to law enforcement agencies throughout the Northeast about the stolen Picasso.

Days later, the Waterville Snow King arrived in Medford with his wife, Ann, and a plan. He rubbed the paint box with Vaseline, for reasons his son didn’t understand. He posted the note and changed into a trench coat, fedora, and gloves. The function began.

On April 1, 1969, Bill Rummel and his father loaded the Picasso into the Chevy Impala.

Bill drove to Boston and parked. His father loaded the box a few cars away into a cab, handed the driver $20 and told him to deliver the package to the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston, down the road. He returned to his son’s car and back in Medford, he dumped the trench coat, hat and gloves in different trash cans.

Photos soon circulated in the news wires of Perry T. Rathbone, the museum’s director, posing with the recovered Picasso, worth approximately $75,000, and a mysterious handwritten note, which read:

“Please accept this to partially replace some of the paintings removed from museums across the country.” Signed by “Robbin’ Hood”.

Luntz told a television station that he was “absolutely delirious and delighted to get this painting back” and that there was a line of potential buyers.

Three years after this adventure, Whitcomb Rummel would die suddenly, at the age of 63. Bill Rummel would spend the next 30 years working at Emery before retiring and moving to South Carolina. He passed away in 2015 at the age of 71.

Whit Rummel, known as Robbin’ Hood, is a filmmaker in North Carolina. He has long thought that his family history could be made into a movie. But he sensed a plot hole: Where did the Picasso end up?

A couple of years ago, he hired Monica Boyer, a financial writer and editor, to track him down. Boyer found a catalog for an exhibition in 1971 called “Picasso in Milwaukee.” Among the works on display: “Portrait of a Woman and a Musketeer,” courtesy of Sidney and Dorothy Kohl.

Sidney Kohl, 92, who lives in Palm Beach, Florida, is a member of the family behind the Kohl’s department store chain. He is an extremely wealthy property developer, investor, and art collector. The Kohls did not respond to multiple requests to confirm whether the painting — undoubtedly worth millions of dollars — is still in his private collection.

Wherever it is, this work remains as shielded from public view as if it had remained in a forklift operator’s hallway closet. But he had at least tried to bring her back to the world, with a little help, of course, from the Snow King of Waterville.

By: Dan Barry