The Russian woman shared the story of a young man, whose face was received by the sculpture “Guy with a Book” at the metro station “Ploschad Revolyutsii” in Moscow. Under her post in Facebook-the community “Real life. Perovo, Novogireevo, Ivanovskoe, Veshnyaki ”users expressed their surprise and admiration for such people.

“In 1937, when bronze figures were cast at this station, their prototypes were 25-30 years old,” a Muscovite began her story. Then she wrote about how in 2000 the search engine Vyacheslav Prokhorenko accidentally found the remains of a soldier next to the German fortifications on the Sinyavinsky Heights in the Leningrad Region. In the pocket of his decayed tunic, there was a medallion with the indication of the name – Gidrat Arkady Antonovich.

Careful searches helped to find out that he was born in Kaluga, was a multiple champion of Moscow and the USSR record holder in high jump, taught at the State Central Institute of Physical Culture. He became one of the 50 best high jumpers in the entire history of the USSR, and in 1939, during the war with Finland, he volunteered for the front. In September 1941, a company of cadets under the command of Gidrat rose to death on the Sinyavinsky Heights, trying to prevent a complete blockade of Leningrad.

They found the officer’s daughter, Olga Arkadyevna Hydrat. She asked the search engines to go with her to the Ploschad Revolyutsii metro station. Approaching the figure of the guy with the book, she said that this was her father. “Mom always came with flowers, sat for a long time next to the sculpture and cried. This is the only place where we could go … In all the documents, dad was listed as missing. I remember how he put me on his shoulders, and we stood in front of the mirror for a long time … And then dad left, and there was no more news about him, ”the author of the post quoted the words of the soldier’s daughter.

The search engines gave the girl the found things of her father. The remains of Gidrat were buried with military honors at the memorial at the Sinyavinskiye Heights.

“Every unidentified warrior was a living person,” the Russian woman finished her story with these words. Users thanked her for such interesting and important information. “What an amazing story! How important it is to know our heroes by sight! ” – wrote one of them.

