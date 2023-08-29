Genoa – Jesan RahmanGenoese rider, has unknowingly become the protagonist of a video filmed while he was engaged in a delivery in the San Fruttuoso district under a wall of water, Sunday evening. Video that went viral on social media.

That day, he told the 19th centuryworked eight hours as usual, from 12 to 15 and from 18 to 23.

“I left from piazza Caricamento, I took the order for three pizzas to deliver them to via Torti. It was raining a lot, really a lot. Our bag is waterproof, but unfortunately the water got in anyway and ruined the food. When I reported this to Deliveroo, the company returned the customer’s money, but still paid me.”

Jesan arrived in Genoa just over 4 months ago from Bangladesh, with the idea of ​​earning money to improve her life and that of her family, who remained in Bangladesh. In Genoa he lives with his uncle, with his younger brother.

“In my country wages are very low – he says – So I told myself that if I wanted to do something in life, I would have to leave there. My dream? Becoming a pilot”. The 23-year-old loves Genoa, even if “always riding uphill is tough”.

He likes his job for now and he has already made friends here, guys who work as riders and who come from his country. What will he do tomorrow? “Only God knows,” he replies with a smile.