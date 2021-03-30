In politics, there are many people who have their cabals, rituals, superstitions and amulets to tempt good luck, and Luis Lacalle Pou, president of Uruguay, is no exception.

During an interview that the president of the neighboring country granted on Monday night to Argentine television, it was possible to see behind him the doll that inspired him during his electoral campaign and today he accompanies him closely in his office.

It’s about the unmistakable pink rabbit that a battery brand has used for decades to promote its products. The image in the background of his televised broadcast caused curiosity in networks.

In 2015, while Lacalle Pou was taking the first steps in the race for the presidency, his work team found a motivational element in the advertisements that show the doll full of energy, surpassing in different tests his peers from other brands and overcoming all kinds of obstacles.

The bunny that adorns the Uruguayan president’s office. TV capture.

The current president liked the concept so much, that he went even further, since, according to the Uruguayan newspaper portrayed The Observer, the president searched the internet until you get one of those rabbits and hire an electrician to repair it. Now, the toy looks after his back smiling, with his little drum, and he becomes famous in reports like tonight with TN.

Lacalle Pou seems to have even adopted the philosophy rabbit To overcome the barriers and face the differences he had with Alberto Fernández during the last Mercosur meeting: “The sizzling that may exist should not be an obstacle, at least I am not going to claim it as an obstacle,” he said tonight.

DB / DS