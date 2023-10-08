Behind the complex negotiations of this investiture of Pedro Sánchez there is much more than a simple exchange of political concessions. In the background, and in the papers that the PSOE and the independentists have been exchanging for weeks, according to negotiation sources, there is a decisive political discussion about the processes, the biggest political crisis that Spain has experienced in its recent history. And therefore, a debate that will mark the political future of the country, and not only who governs the coming years, because it will mean an agreement, if achieved, on the answer to a complex question that marks Spanish politics since the great trauma of 2017. : what was the processes?

The articles of the amnesty law, the heart of the negotiation, are quite advanced, according to its sources. Who it would affect, the time space, the limits, the legal formula… But the most difficult thing to agree on is the statement of reasons. That is where the amnesty has to be justified, and to do so it is necessary to define very clearly what the processes and why the crimes that, according to the judges, were committed around this attempt to achieve the independence of Catalonia must be left without punishment, while other similar ones but committed in different contexts are punished.

In this discussion, which is being very intense, there are two very different lines. On the one hand, the legal one. The PSOE is trying to convince the pro-independence supporters that the statement of reasons must be emphatic and also include some guarantee that there will not be a new commitment to unilateralism—that is, that the leaders of the processes They do not plan to do another one after being amnestied—to pass two decisive legal filters.

First, that of the Supreme Court and others, such as the Superior Court of Justice of Catalonia, with pending proceedings against intermediate positions of Junts and ERC. These instances are the ones that should apply the amnesty to their defendants or convicts. And then, that of the Constitutional Court, which must decide on the fit of the amnesty in the Fundamental Law, a matter that is generating deep discussions in the legal world.

The Supreme Court and the other courts are the first filter. The pardons got the main pro-independence leaders out of prison, such as Oriol Junqueras (ERC) or Jordi Turull (Junts), precisely two of the negotiators of this amnesty, but they were kept disqualified because they were partial pardons. They are still unable to stand for election. If the amnesty eliminates these disqualifications, it would be the Supreme Court who should apply it.

There is a risk, no less, that the Supreme Court will do something similar to what it did with the controversial sedition and embezzlement reforms: say that, in its interpretation, the measure does not apply to those convicted and, therefore, convert it almost on wet paper. With the amnesty it would be more difficult, but the PSOE insists a lot in the negotiations that the argumentation must be impeccable to guarantee that there are no problems in any of the courts.

The socialists have never discussed the Supreme Court ruling against the leaders of the processes, which the independentists reject outright. For the PSOE, the amnesty is not an amendment to the work of judges, but a political decision to put an end to judicial processes, start over and leave behind the processes. And that philosophy, which the independentists have not fully assumed, would have to be in some way in the explanatory statement to guarantee its legal path.

The socialists directly lead the negotiation, but they have the support of Sumar behind them, the other leg of the coalition, which fully supports the amnesty to the point that Yolanda Díaz already has a report from jurists that endorse it. This study proposes a possible article that includes all judicial processes against pro-independence leaders and activists who allegedly committed crimes—and also against the police who repressed the protests in Catalonia—since 2013, the year in which the Parliament’s sovereign resolutions began.

In some sectors of the PSOE it feels bad that Díaz is going on his own and getting ahead, first with a visit to Carles Puigdemont in Brussels – the PSOE is preparing a meeting of a member of its leadership with the former president, probably Santos Cerdán, the Number Three, but for when the pact is mature—, and now with his proposed amnesty law. Sánchez made it clear on Friday in Granada that it is not the PSOE proposal. But as he always does, he avoided any criticism of Díaz, with whom he has shown a clear harmony that suggests movements that are more agreed upon than might seem.

But in addition to the legal point, there is a substantive discussion that is even more complex to agree on. What was politically processes? It is a very difficult pact, because the visions are very different and it is a core issue for the independentists and for the PSOE, willing to grant an amnesty but not to endorse a processes which he has always flatly rejected, to the point that Sánchez supported the application of article 155 of the Constitution promoted in 2017 by the then president, Mariano Rajoy, to partially suspend the autonomy of Catalonia.

For the PSOE, as Sánchez explains in each speech, the processes It was a great collective failure, a wound that must be healed to recover coexistence. With that political argument, the now acting president endorsed the pardons and is willing to support an amnesty that the PSOE always rejected and that he himself ruled out before 23-J made the votes of Junts essential. That idea, that of collective failure, that of the fracture that must be healed, is what the socialists propose for their explanatory reasons, without reproaching the judges for anything.

For the independentists, the processes It was a great democratic push that the State crushed. Last week, in Madrid, Junqueras insisted that “there was no crime because voting is not a crime.” And Puigdemont reiterated that his people will never renounce self-determination because it is “his destiny.”

Between these two apparently irreconcilable positions moves the negotiation for the explanatory statement, one of the most difficult elements in order to finalize the pact. Despite everything, the sources consulted in both sectors insist on taking it almost for granted because everyone wants to achieve it and it generates political benefits for all those involved.

everything moves

Everything moves much faster than it seems. Sánchez is already talking openly about amnesty – he spoke in Granada with the top leaders of the EU at his side, Ursula von der Leyen and Charles Michel, something very symbolic -, his negotiators are multiplying their movements – Cerdán traveled to Paris discreetly and Félix Bolaños was in Catalonia with leaders of ERC and Junts, and the tension over the Parliament’s resolution that spoke of the self-determination referendum, ruled out by the PSOE, is behind us. ERC offers a way out: resume the agreement for the 2020 investiture.

Everything is falling into place, and Sánchez, in addition, received on Saturday the clear support of the Andalusian PSOE for the amnesty negotiation. It was at a rally in Granada with the regional leader, Juan Espadas and the symbolic presence of Carmen Calvo, that she flatly rejected this law as unconstitutional when she was vice president. Now, she supports Sánchez, like almost the entire party, to “do what he has to do” with the aim of achieving a progressive Government.

Only the final part of the negotiation remains. But you can always choke. Sánchez, euphoric at the success of the Granada summit, which also came accompanied by the awarding of the 2030 World Cup, made it clear on Friday: “Nothing is agreed until everything is agreed.”