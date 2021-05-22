After the Egyptian actress here Zahid raised controversy on social media, after publishing her photo in the cockpit of a private plane, sitting on the co-pilot’s chair, recalling the artist Mohamed Ramadan’s famous crisis with the pilot Ashraf Abu Al-Yusr.

Zahid said in a statement to her: Sometimes I accept things with a laugh, as happened with the pictures that I published from the scenes of the series “Sweet Al-Dunia Sukkar”, one of which was when I was veiled and the other was “pregnant.” But there are other things that provoke my anger, especially those that exceed their limit, which is what It happened when I published my picture on a trip to Tanzania to spend my summer vacation after more than 10 months of continuous work, and the plane is basically a helicopter and does not have a cabin, and it is on its way from Zanzibar to Serengeti, and there is no problem with me sitting next to the pilot in Tanzania, but I was surprised that the matter Inflated and the Egyptian Ministry of Aviation intervened, knowing that I identified it as a helicopter in one of the pictures. According to Arabic.

The Egyptian actress appeared sitting in the co-pilot’s chair in a private plane, but the Egyptian aviation authorities confirmed that the plane was not Egyptian and the incident occurred in Tanzania.