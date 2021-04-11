Josep Maria Jujol (1879-1949) is back in fashion after suffering an unfair bad reputation for decades. He was frequently reduced to the status of a disciple of Gaudí, when the truth is that he and the creator of the Sagrada Familia were very close collaborators, something like the Lennon and McCartney of the most fertile period of the Catalan modernism. Its churches and its civil works, scattered throughout Catalonia, were considered an example of capricious, extravagant and precarious architecture. Jujol suffered like no one else from the discredit suffered by the modernist style for decades. George Orwell described it in Tribute to Catalonia as “ghostly”, representative of the ostentation and bad taste of the Catalan bourgeoisie.

It was not until the 21st century that fans of his work such as the American actor John Malkovich came to the rescue and contributed to cementing his modern prestige. Walking through Barcelona, ​​Malkovich happened to come across the Planell house, one of Jujol’s masterpieces. He was dumbfounded. He suffered a dizziness, one of those moments of overwhelming aesthetic emotion that we know as Stendhal syndrome. And that the building, like much of Jujol’s work, was at that time in terrible condition, with signs of deterioration on the façade and partially covered by a canvas. The actor is also enthusiastic about the Torre de la Creu Sant Joan Despí or the rural church of Vistabella, in La Seculta (Tarragona), which makes you think of “a spaceship made of stone”. For him, that of Jujol is “simple and intimate” architecture, capable of “touching the heart”. The work of a visionary who worked with passion, with courage and without inhibitions.

This is how Jujol drew the Mare de Déu de Montserrat hermitage. Montferri Town Hall

In Montferri, a town in the Alt Camp (Tarragona) region of just 400 inhabitants, is one of the most unique works in Jujol, the hermitage of the Mare de Déu de Montserrat. Some argue that it is not a genuine Jujol, because the architect, who worked without plans, died before being able to complete it. The works were resumed in 1986, under the supervision of the historian and architect Joan Bassegoda, and the sanctuary was inaugurated in 1999, in an updated version but consistent with Jujol’s original conception. This somewhat bumpy gestation process has led to the building being spoken of as the rustic Sagrada Familia, the pocket version.

Miquel López, urban planning councilor of the Montferri city council, has focused his efforts since 2019 on the construction being recognized as a Cultural Asset of National Interest. “It is the only way to qualify for subsidies that prevent the building from degrading and ending up presenting structural problems,” he tells ICON Design. The main obstacle is that many consider that it is not a true work of Jujol. “This is a somewhat sterile debate”, López considers, “because the hermitage is as Jujol’s as the Sagrada Familia is Gaudí’s. In any case, Jujol should be recognized as the author of the part of the building that Montferri residents built under his direct supervision between 1926 and 1931 ”.

Small town, great heritage

Montferri is a small town, but it has a remarkable cultural, artistic and landscape heritage. In its municipal area there are a couple of traditional hydraulic mills, a medieval watchtower on top of a hill, an 11th century castle and a very well preserved old town that includes fragments of the wall and a Gothic parish church. But the jewel in the crown is the sanctuary in which Jujol turned all his imagination and his extravagant sensibility. It has a certain aspect of an oriental pagoda, but also of a hermit’s refuge, one of those caves that serve as a vector of telluric and spiritual energies. Its futuristic aesthetic and deliciously kitsch It also makes one think of its sister cousins, the helical chimneys on the roof of La Pedrera.

The modernist architect poured all his extravagant sensibilities into this sanctuary. Montferri Town Hall

An unusual luxury, in short. But also a heavy burden for the municipality that houses and guards it. “Maintaining a unique building of these characteristics with the budget of such a small town is unfeasible,” explains López. Despite everything, the city council is determined to try: “Opting for subsidies is key to our plan, which basically consists of turning the building into a lighthouse and a great tourist attraction not only for Montferri, but for the entire region.” Around the sanctuary, López plans to develop an ambitious program of cultural activities “with a permanent exhibition focused on disseminating and contextualizing Jujol’s work, dinners and open-air cinema sessions, conferences and round tables.”

It’s about turning Montferri into a Jujol polo shirt and getting the most out of this other Sagrada Familia that received more than 18,000 visitors in 2019. According to López, that supposes, to this day, insufficient income. Visitors are charged two euros; children, pensioners and students have a reduced rate. With this income, it is barely enough to cover the reforms carried out in the last couple of years, such as the night lighting of the exterior of the temple.

The hermitage was a family project in which a great artist became involved. The Jesuit priest Daniel Maria Vivas, son of the owners of the land, a mound about 400 meters from the old town of Montferri, wanted to build there what was originally a small chapel and asked his cousin, Josep Maria Jujol, for help. architect in Tarragona. Jujol was already by then one of the most sought-after professionals of his generation, famous for the wrought iron balconies of Casa Milà or the ceramic covering of the façade of the Batlló house, but he found time to work for free on his cousin’s project. Every two weeks, according to López, the architect would go to Montferri, sit in the shade in a corner of the surrounding pine forest and spend hours drawing and supervising the construction work. Vivas bought the cement, and the locals, enthusiastic volunteers in a project that would soon become local pride, brought in sand and gravel from the banks of the nearby Gaià River and acted as improvised bricklayers.

The hermitage, as stated by Miquel López, Montferri town councilor for urban planning, is one of the most imaginative and freest works in Jujol.

The task advanced at a very good pace until 1928, followed in fits and starts as funds began to run low, and was abandoned in 1931, coinciding with the proclamation of the Second Republic. The building was partially destroyed during the Civil War, causing part of Jujol’s imprint to be lost. “Fortunately,” explains López, “his drawings are preserved, neat and meticulous, which give a very precise idea of ​​how the works were progressing and what was the final idea that the architect had in mind”.

López considers that “it is one of Jujol’s most imaginative and freest works, and those are big words.” Architecture conceived from drawing, intricate and fanciful, but also humble and pragmatic. “Jujol was used to projects of a certain precariousness and took extraordinary advantage of whatever material he had at his disposal. On the hill where the sanctuary is located, among the pine forests, there is also a small cave that houses an image of the Virgin of Montserrat. Jujol made use of old bed bases on the access road to the cave ”.

The skeleton of the building remained in a state of abandonment until the Vivas family decided to hand it over to the municipality, already in the 1980s. Once the works were resumed and completed, a foundation made up of a group of volunteers was in charge of managing the building until the current city council took over in 2019. López emphasizes that his priorities have been, since then, “to extend visiting hours, which today include weekends and Tuesday and Thursday mornings, and to develop a coherent action plan that allow us to continue improving the sanctuary in a systematic way and in accordance with Jujol’s work, not acting on impulse, as had been done previously ”.

For that, of course, you need money: “2020 has largely been a lost year, due to the pandemic and the lack of resources,” López acknowledges. “But in the remainder of 2021 and 2022 we want to finally enter the virtuous circle that takes the building to another dimension. We are working with the study of Carles Brull, from Tarragona, specialized in heritage management and rehabilitation. With them we have solved the external lighting system, which now makes the monument visible at night from almost the entire region, and we are going to address both the improvement of the internal lighting and discreet and respectful interventions on the façade or the construction of a green barrier that hides the car park and gives the environment greater visual harmony and beauty ”. López assures that they are facing this new stage with enthusiasm and pride: “The sanctuary is a treasure for Montferri, as much as maintaining it is sometimes a headache.” Many families in the town still remember “how their parents or grandparents helped out with the works, which gives the building a certain dimension of collective work”. For López, it is about a local glory with universal projection and the time has come “to show it to the world in the best possible way.”