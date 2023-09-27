The story of the officers who intervened to save the life of the 15-year-old girl who threw herself from the Savena bridge

The moving story of the officers who saved one’s life 15 year old girl, who threw herself from the Savena bridge, located in via Dozza, between Bologna and San Lazzaro. She had sent a message to her friend, telling her that she had not entered school and that she wanted to take an extreme action.

Luckily, the other girl, after realizing he wasn’t joking, did warned the father. The latter succeeded locate it using your cell phone and to raise the alarm to the police. When the deputy brigadier Mattia Ciaffoni and the officer Francesco Cruciani they reached the indicated point, they found the desperate man, who repeated that his daughter had thrown herself into the water.

When we arrived, the desperate father was there. He told us that his daughter had thrown herself into the water. We couldn’t see her from above, so we went down the path that took us to the shore. The girl was completely under the water, only her head was sticking out and she was clinging to a rock. We swam 30 meters and reached for her, trying to pull her out of her. But she had a glaring wound on her leg and others on her chest and shoulders. She felt pain and couldn’t move.

The two officers thus tried to move her, so as to move it away from the currentwaiting for the firefighters.

We warmed her with our bodies, she was cold, she seemed to be going into hypothermia.

Thanks to the two soldiers, the 15-year-old girl was saved and was then entrusted to the care of health workers of 118. His life is not in danger, he reported only one fractured femur and several wounds. The interventions of the friend, who notified the parent, of the father, who managed to geolocate her with an application on his cell phone which took him to that very bridge, and of the patrol were fundamental.

It is not clear what led a 15-year-old girl to the decision to take her own life, it would seem that she was afflicted by personal mattersperhaps adolescents.