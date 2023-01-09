Stevenage, belonging to the fourth division, defeated Aston Villa, the Premier League competitor, 2-1, to reach the fourth round (round of 32).

However, the surprise of the victory was not the only exciting thing in the match against Aston Villa, but rather the course of the match as well, as the submerged team scored two goals in the last minutes, converting its delay into victory.

Aston Villa advanced through French midfielder Morgan Sanson in the first half, but the match turned upside down after Leander Dendoncker was sent off for blocking Stevenage midfielder Dean Campbell, causing a penalty kick.

Jimmy Reed equalized from the penalty spot in the 88th minute.

Then Campbell snatched the shocking victory moments later, to book Stevenage a date with Stoke City in the fourth round.