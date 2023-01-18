Mall security at the Mall of America in Bloomington, Minn., ordered a man to remove his “Jesus saves” T-shirt or leave the mall, footage shows.

“I didn’t do anything,” the man, Paul Shoro, told the The Daily Signal in a Facebook message on Tuesday. “They forced me to take off my shirt.” The mall later said that security allowed Shoro to remain in the mall while wearing the shirt. Shoro’s later comments to the The Daily Signal suggest a reason behind the mall security action, revealing the full story.

Bystander Kameko Rawls filmed the incident, which went viral on social media.

In video of the incident on Saturday, January 7, a security guard told Shoro, “I understand that, but Jesus is associated with religion and is offending people.”

“People were offended,” adds the security guard. “Like I said, all we’re asking is that you take your shirt off and you can go to Macy’s.”

“I didn’t speak, I didn’t say anything”, answers Shoro.

“Take your shirt off and you can go to Macy’s and do your shopping, or you can leave the mall,” replies the security guard. “OK? Those are your only options right now.”

“The person mentioned in the video was approached by Mall of America security on January 7, 2023,” the mall told the outlet. The Daily Signal in an emailed statement. “A week earlier, he received a 24-hour fine for accosting other passers-by. After a brief interaction, he was not required to change his shirt and was allowed to remain in the mall.”

Shoro said to The Daily Signal that a week before the incident, he was distributing leaflets, which he identified as “Trackts” and “paper with verses”, likely references to biblical messages.

The Mall of America’s security page lists this distribution as an example of “disorderly, disruptive, or conduct that interferes with or endangers business or visitors,” which the mall prohibits. The mall prohibits “picketing, demonstrations, approaches, protests or petitions”.

Distributing biblical messages certainly does not fall under the above headings, but Shoro’s decision to distribute these pamphlets sets the overreaction of mall security in context. It seems to reveal why security spoke to him, even if it doesn’t justify his actions.

The front of Shoro’s yellow T-shirt says, “Jesus saves” and the back says, “Jesus is the only way,” with the “coexist” sign crossed out.

Franklin Graham, President and CEO of Samaritan’s Purse [ONG internacional de ajuda humanitária cristã evangélica não-denominacional]and the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, praised Shoro’s shirt and lamented the incident.

“Jesus Saves! I love the message on this man’s T-shirt – but not the Mall of America,” Graham tweeted. “Security approached him and told him to take his shirt off or leave. it’s associated with religion and it’s offending people.’

©2023 The Daily Signal. Published with permission. original in English.