The story of Alma, the little girl born on the same day her parents came into the world: November 18 is a special date for this family

A truly incredible story is the one that is making the rounds around the world. The protagonist is a little girl called Almawho to everyone’s amazement, came into the world on the same day her mother and father were born.

The mother and father also remained shocked from this incredible coincidence. The term of the woman’s pregnancy, was expired for a long time now.

It happened in an English town called Ceshire. Simone Milner she is 29 years old and her husband Matthew Leigh he is 40 years old. The two have been together for about 6 years and recently decided to get married.

After the wedding they chose to bring a child into the world. They wanted to crown their love and they couldn’t wait to be able to hold the little one in their arms, who they would call Alma.

The two who met by chance and were born on the same day. But they never imagined that it would also happen with the birth of their daughter.

The birth of little Alma, on the same day as her parents

The term of pregnancy was just around the November 10th of this year, but the little one had no intention of coming into the world. For this the doctors, a few days later decided to hospitalize the woman.

They have them induced childbirth and to everyone’s amazement, little Alma also came into the world on November 18th. From now on, parents will no longer have to buy two cakes, but three, to celebrate that date which has become even more special for them. The father to The Mirrorhe said:

Any day would have been perfect for the birth of our little girl, but what happened exceeded our expectations. The best birthday present we could ever ask for.