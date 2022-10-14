Without a doubt, one of the most iconic villains in the world of video games is Pyramid Head of Silent Hill. Character that has a most mysterious background and therefore, many fans feared him from the first glance. And now, it is mentioned that this would have emerged as a supposed inspiration for the movie Heart Bravesame in which it comes out Mel Gibson.

The art director of Silent Hill 2 Masahiro Itō recently addressed Twitter to share that the inspiration for the background of Pyramid Head like the executioner, he would come straight from this movie.

The inspiration for the background of Pyramid Head from SH2 as the executioner. From a film Braveheart. pic.twitter.com/B2GAbHAsuB — 伊藤暢達/Masahiro Ito (@adsk4) October 13, 2022

In a couple of tweets, ito explained that the physical design was based on an image from the artwork series “strange head” from Ito’s art student days in the early to mid-’90s. When it came time to build that design and assign a backstory, he was reminded of the famous executioner scene from Braveheart, in which Mel Gibson he is flanked by men in executioner’s hoods.

The developer began researching people wearing bags on their heads, after which he came up with the idea of ​​an old town hangman.

The design of Pyramid Head is based on the 1st one_Some of oil/acrylic paints in my art student days (1993 – 1996). “Strange head”series. pic.twitter.com/J1RWAS9vlS — 伊藤暢達/Masahiro Ito (@adsk4) July 26, 2017

Remember that at the moment there are no plans to return to Silent Hill.

