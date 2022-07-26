The Colombian Attacker Miguel Borgia He was the great figure in River’s resounding 3-0 victory over Aldosivi in Mar del Plata, for the Professional League, since in addition to converting his first goal with the Red Band, he participated in the other two, showing glimpses of his excellent technique and its distinctive quality.
Fans of the “Millionaire” have already begun to get excited about the movements of the 29-year-old striker, who always adds a particular celebration of his goals to his repertoire on the field of play, “Hummingbird”. How was the celebration born? What is the celebration about?
“My son Samuel does many celebrations and he told me to invent a new one and we did it, it’s called ‘El Colibrí'”, said the attacker. It was in the run-up to the Copa America 2021when Borgia He talked about it with his son and together they created the celebration that is all the rage today at the Millionaire.
The Argentine public will remember that the “Hummingbird” was present in Argentina’s penalties against Colombia, for the semifinals of the Copa América, when Borgia scored the penalty on Emiliano Martinez and did the little dance under their noses, although “Dibu” would be the great figure of the night and the “Coffee Growers” would say goodbye to the contest.
Later, Borja continued with the celebration wearing the shirts of Gremio and Junior de Barranquilla. The scorer replicates his dance with the movement of the bird, which moves quickly and constantly with its wings and legs. Will it be the beginning of something big in River?
