Mexico.- Without a doubt, Twitter threads tell paranormal stories that go viral, such as The case of the “head of the demonized nun” that is protected by the Vatican.

Twitter user @andy_whats, shared the interesting thread “Did you know that the head of a nun is sheltered in the Vatican? who was supposedly possessed? Here’s the story behind it.”

In the thread he shared the gloomy images of the head of the nun Maria Rosenthaland despite the fact that more than 300 years have passed, the head remains almost intact, but how did it end up like this?

Thread on the “head of the demonized nun” / Photo: Capture

The story begins in the year 1752, in Germany.the Hohenwart monastery, there was a nun named Josephine Rosenthal, mother of Maria Rosenthal (the demon nun) who appeared pregnant at any moment.

“She began to get frustrated, as she firmly assured that she she had not been intimate with any man from the monastery or anyone close. As a result of this, she was subjected to different tests and indeed she still kept her virginity“.

But the story of the pregnancy was revealed and eight months later the nun was transferred to the Council of Benedict XIV, where some studies were carried out and indeed it was confirmed that Josephine still remained a virgin.

It was stated that the nun had received an “Immaculate Conception”Finally, Father Aaric agreed that this was a sacred event.

Josephine Rosenthal had to be seen as a good sign and was moved to a chapel where possibly she should be “adored”at 8 months the daughter of Josephine was born, the girl was named “Maria Rosenthal”.

“But for certain reasons Josephine passed away at the time of childbirth., thus leaving Maria alone. Even so, she was received with total pride by the other nuns, but not by Benedict XIV, even though we know, Josephine was born a hermaphrodite and Maria was also born that way.Andy’s thread continues.

However, over the years, Maria became the object of constant humiliation by some nuns and priests, who did not see her as a divine being, but as something demonic and unpleasant.

Maria, as a child, was forbidden to leave the monasterysince the people stopped believing that it was a divine sign.

The months passed and there were rumors about Maria that she had both sexesMaria was a hermaphrodite and made the people afraid of him. María began writing a book in her adolescence, where she recounted the abuse and mistreatment that the nuns received from the Church.

Members of the institution began to fear him because they thought that Mary would end religious beliefso they devised a plan to end Maria’s life.

Maria was to pass away at the age of 33so that the people would believe that he had died at the same age as Jesus Christ, so that it would represent a good sign.

Maria found out about the plan and did not allow this and decided to kill herselfAfter this, the priests they ordered the nuns to detach his head and embalm it in a box next to a cross and some writings.

Maria’s secret was hidden for several generations and only her head remained in a wooden box with a rosary on the front.

In the box there is also a vial with blood and a lock in the hair together with a part of his writing on the religious treatment of women.

In the year 1950 the remains were analyzed and it was found that there were indeed unique hormonal balances.

The studies added that Maria and her mother were capable of “self-fertilizing” and give birth without problems.

And the reason why it is said that the head of Mary was “demonic”, it was because after her death, several events occurredsuch as seeing her walk through the halls or hearing her crying.