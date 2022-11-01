Not only terrifying figures such as witches, goblins or ghosts take center stage in horror stories, there are also objects that are often used to cause some kind of evil or witchcraft, such as dolls, for example. But, have you ever wondered if there are other elements that can harm or cause fear? If they talk to you about a ‘cursed pot’, would you run away?

In North Lincolnshire, UK, a legend lies about a pot that causes the death of those who touch it. Residents and witnesses nicknamed it the ‘cursed pot’, after supposedly causing the death of three people.

According to legend, the ashes of a murdered dwarf were scattered inside the pot and “anyone who touches it will end up dying a short time later.”

The condemnation of the ‘cursed pot’

Charles Atkin’s brother could not see the pot in the same way again, he was so scared that he could not even look at it.

this saucepan was found in the basement from a British house and was kept in a steel cage to prevent it from causing more deaths in the sector, British media say, since it was only enough to touch it to take two steps towards death.

Although the origin of the container found in the Atkin family basement is still uncertain, the man of the house always warned his children not to approach it. However, on a game day between brothers, one of the little ones found it and managed to touch it with her fingers. A day later, the boy Charles Atkin died in an accident, they say.

“The next day we were in a field near the Humber and Charles was playing around one of the hay trucks when it ran over him and killed him,” his brother told a British newspaper at the time.

There was a story of a tunnel between the abbey and the cellar and that after the dwarf was killed, his remains were carried through the tunnel by the monks and secretly disposed of.

After what happened with his brother, John Atkin recounted that He kept thinking about that mysterious pot and assured that he began to feel very afraid every time he saw or thought about said utensil.

“There was a lot of superstition in the town about it in those days. We were told that it contained the ashes of a dwarf who was murdered at Thornton Abbey. There was a story of a tunnel between the abbey and the cellar and that after the dwarf was killed, his remains were carried through the tunnel by the monks and secretly disposed of. Also, the family that lived in the house before us moved out after a baby died there, the young man said.

Similarly, John Atkin spoke about another alleged death of a child who apparently took the pot out of the basement of the house and threw it into the village pond. An hour later, the infant died after being hit by a car, as happened with Charles Atkin.

Inexplicably, a man, whose identity is unknown, retrieved the pot from the pond into which it was thrown and returned it to the basement, according to a collection of witnesses.

After Charles’s death, the basement had to be covered with a wall so that no one else had access to the ‘cursed pot’ that rested inside.

Little superstition, a great curse

Years after the events that marked the history of the people of North Lincolnshire, millionaire businessman John Morton bought the house in which the Atkin family lived and which contained a cursed object inside its basement.

According to the newspaper ‘GrimsbyLive’, Morton knew about the history of the pot and the deaths it supposedly caused, but he was not very superstitious with legends and curses, so he did not pay much attention to it.

52 years have passed and the pot still lies behind steel bars.

Morton decided to remodel the house to his liking and hired a group of workers to get to work. However, while they were carrying out their work, the workers found the pot and their reaction was complete shock, because they knew and knew the story.

The workers, very nervous, notified Morton that they had found the object of the legend that haunted North Lincolnshire, which maintained a deep fear among the settlers.

The businessman, for his peace of mind and for those he had hired, decided to call the Reverend Bob Kenyon to perform some kind of exorcism and thus remove all kinds of curses that had haunted every corner of the house.

“It’s very easy to make fun of, but there is much more to something like this than we want to think,” the reverend commented in several local newspapers.

A haunted pot and three mysterious deaths. Don’t believe in horror stories?

One of the workers, Alf Darwood, designed a steel cage to enclose the pot and thus prevent more people from dying, since they were very believers in the legend and feared that something could happen to them with said object.

Likewise, he stated at that time that; “No one believed in the legend, but no one would dare to touch it. If it hadn’t been in a corner, it would have had to be moved and I wouldn’t have liked to be the one to do it”.

After having kept the cursed pot in that cage, no death or tragic accident was heard from again, including the workers who participated in the remodeling of the house.

The cursed kitchen utensil has been locked up in the cage built by Darwood for 52 years and, until now, no new case of death, tragic accident or other mysterious departure to the afterlife has ever been heard of.

