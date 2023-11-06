Camogli – The film “Acaldessa” (Spain 2016), the film that tells the exciting political journey of the former mayor of Barcelona Ada Colau (2015/2023) opens – Tuesday 7 November at 6pm – the film festival in the foyer of the Teatro Sociale of Camogli. The exhibition will continue for three Tuesdays, until November 21st. On November 14th it will be the turn of Dreaming Murakami (Denmark 2017) and The Ambassador (Denmark 2011).

Entrance is free.

Alcadessa, by Paul Faus (86′) it will be screened in the original language (Spanish and Catalan) with Italian subtitles. The film tells the story of Ada Colau during an entire year, from the beginning of her candidacy with the “Barcelona in comú” movement to her triumphant election as mayor of the Catalan capital. The private chronicle of the events, including Colau’s video diary, and the privileged access to the heart of the unprecedented coalition, show us more general issues reflected in an extraordinary local political event: a historic electoral victory that becomes a model of possible change in the Southern Europe and the internal conflict of a person who is preparing to embody that power that she herself has always questioned.