Ahmed Atef (Cairo)

Sources in the Suez Canal Authority exploded a surprise regarding the death of an Egyptian worker involved in the rescue and flotation operation of the Panamanian container ship “Ever Geffen”, which ran aground in the Suez Canal last March.

Sources revealed to “Al-Ittihad” behind the scenes of the death of the worker and the injury of 3 other rescue teams, explaining that the worker works for a company that works under the supervision of contractors working in dredging and launch works inside the authority, and that he fell during the floatation process in the water and died after that, stressing that the canal was included His right within the financial compensation for the Suez Canal.

This came during the compensation request and lawsuit papers submitted by the attorney of the Suez Canal Authority to the Economic Court in Ismailia Governorate, north of Cairo.

According to the case documents submitted by the authority, for the sake of salvaging the ship “Ever Giffin” and the cargo loaded on it, resuming navigation in the shipping course of the Suez Canal, releasing the stranded ships and completing their sea voyages, locomotives, dredges and the Authority’s workers were exposed to grave dangers, such as causing serious damage to the authority’s equipment and exposing some workers From human rescue crew to severe alternate injuries and another death.

The same sources confirmed to Al Ittihad that one of the divers working in the rescue teams of the Suez Canal Authority who were carrying out underwater inspections during the towing of the ship suffered a dislocated shoulder, in addition to the injury of two other persons in the same context.

The total costs of the estimated value of the floatation of the ship, according to the authority, amounted to $ 916,526,494, which is the value of direct and indirect damages to the authority.

The Suez Canal explained that the declared value of the losses was represented in the cost of using locomotives, dredgers, cranes and launches used to float the ship, as well as the damages incurred by the Authority represented in depriving it of the income of the Suez Canal facility during the period of suspension of navigation during the period from March 23, 2021 until March 29. 2021, leaving ships without crossing the shipping course