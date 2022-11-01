Salerno, the story to the agents of the father of the 2-year-old girl who fell from the window of the house: the causes of her gesture are unknown

Yesterday, Monday 31 October, the father of the 2 year old girl fell from the window of the house on the third floor, she told the agents something, but her version is not convincing. However, no one has yet been able to give a reason as to what prompted him to make such an extreme gesture.

In the small town of Fisciano where they have lived all their lives, they are well known. He is an employee of INPS, while his wife works at the Bank.

The sad news of a story that could have ended in the worst way, it is widespread very quickly. Consequently there are so many people upset and above all they cannot give themselves an explanation.

The most plausible hypothesis for the investigators is precisely that in the minutes preceding the events, the two spouses had one discussion. However, what prompted the man to do such a thing, I still am unknown. The 40-year-old law enforcement man said he was on it changing and that she accidentally fell.

The agents who are investigating the incident are trying to figure out if the father at the time of the facts was shiny. Just a few days earlier she had posted on social media, one photo of all three members of the family, who were at the seaside. Even in the previous months they had posted pictures all together.

2-year-old girl fell from the balcony: the facts

The facts took place around 10 on Sunday 30 October. Precisely in a building located in Corso San Vincenzo Ferreri, a Fiscianoin the province of Salerno.

The little girl fell out of a window in the house, but her condition is not never appeared serious, since it seems that a net has cushioned his fall. On the spot, however, the doctors arrived urgently.

After a first check at the San Giovanni di Dio and Ruggi D’Aragona hospital, the doctors ordered his transfer at the Santobono in Naples, since it is a pediatric hospital. The doctors subjected her to a delicate operation at the arm, but fortunately his condition appears to be good. The mayor Vincenzo Sessa, on the matter declared: