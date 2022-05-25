Luca Trapanese, father of little Alba, left us a very important lesson. Here are the moving words of him spread on the web

This is the story of the little girl Sunrise, told by his father Luca Trapanese. Man has left a very important lesson to the world of the web, which everyone should treasure.

This dad adopted the little girl 5 years ago, Alba is suffering from Down’s Syndrome. She is a little girl beautiful and sweetyet there are still people who cannot understand how badly sometimes it can hurt the feelings of others.

Luca Trapanese lives in Naples and is today the councilor for social policies of the municipality of Naples and president of A Ruota Libera. On his official profile of him, he told the unpleasant experience who lived with little Alba, while they were at the sea.

The words of little Alba’s father

A few days ago I was at the seaside with Alba. We used to play carousels on the beach. He approached a child and, in no uncertain terms, he told me that according to her mother, Alba, she is sick and also ugly. I was left of stone. I didn’t even know what to say, because my daughter isn’t sick and her disability doesn’t invalidate her being a happy child, as well as being objectively beautiful. That child, thanks to his mother, represents a part of society hostile to diversity, indifferent to pain, focused on achieving a perfection that does not exist.

A few days later, in the afternoon, the father received the photo of Alba, as she walked hand in hand with a school friendArturo.

Then on Monday afternoon I get this photo of Alba with Arturo, a classmate of hers with this message: “Thanks to you and to Alba… she manages to touch his hands… and heart“.

And this is where Luca Trapanese stopped at reflect about what society should be like and what we should really teach our children. You should never make your child a priority or expect him to be the best, the most beautiful.