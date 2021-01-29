History records, in letters of light and an outgrowth of gold, that pioneering model and forward-looking vision of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God have mercy on him, who laid the foundations for an environmental renaissance that has become a model to be emulated locally, regionally and internationally.

The great contributions made by the late to mankind, through that unique model in protecting the environment, preserving the wild and natural life, and achieving sustainability for future generations through the rationalization of natural resources, and the enactment and enactment of laws and legislations that ensure the protection of the environment on land, sea and air, all these achievements that formed within half A century of paradigm shift for environmental action, and it provided a pioneering model for a forward-looking environmental renaissance.

Environmental protection represents a story of the creativity of a leader who believes that future generations have the right to enjoy their natural environmental resources away from waste, extravagance and depletion. What the UAE has provided to mankind over the past half century represents a milestone in the process of protecting the environment and preserving natural and natural life, and the UAE’s achievements topped the specialized scientific references. And it has won prestigious international awards by international organizations and bodies.

The leadership has paid all attention to protecting the environment, and has made preserving the environment and natural resources a prominent priority for the UAE’s agenda and its Centennial Vision 2071.

We are always proud of the civilizational and developmental achievements in our country, especially the bright achievements that our country embodied in caring for the environment, so that the desert and sand have become rich oases covered with greenery and shaded by vegetation, and the blessings of the blessed palm tree rise in them all over the country.

The state, with the grace of God Almighty and the wisdom of leadership, has become a safe haven for millions of migratory birds that travel thousands of miles in search of warmth in the territories of the Emirates. Care has also extended to marine life in the depths of the seas and oceans. Our country has also launched several programs to preserve endangered species. Programs in the breeding of Houbara, falcons, and eagles, as well as the African oryx and other animals and birds that the UAE has provided an environment that ensures their life and life in safety.

The UAE has succeeded in establishing natural reserves to preserve the environment and wildlife, among which is the Al Marzoom Reserve, which represents a rich oasis for thousands of birds and animals that all complement in drawing an innovative painting on the sand and on the banks of the lakes that adorned this reserve.

The reserves were opened to the public for all age groups to visit them and enjoy the natural and picturesque landscapes, and to benefit and provide information from these reserves.

Our role as educators and parents is to consolidate the system of environmental awareness among young people and students at all levels of education, and this is what we see of positive results embodied by reality, and we have to reinforce these efforts as we move on the way to the next fifty, so that the leadership of the Emirati model in pioneering environmental affairs on the Arab and regional levels continues And internationally.

Secretary General of the Khalifa Award for Education





