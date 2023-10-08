Najm explained that Al-Khawaliqa is “an English language guide and was accompanying the group that actually included Israeli tourists, and not another group that happened to be next to the Israeli group, as was reported.”

He noted that “it is customary, due to a shortage in other languages, such as Hebrew, to rely on English language guides as it is the first international language and everyone can deal with and understand it. In addition, in the event of tourists who only know their original languages, a special translator permit is obtained from the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities.” To be with the regiment on the tour.”

He pointed out that, according to practice, “the Israelis were definitely accompanied by either someone among them who understood English or a translator approved by the Ministry of Tourism to convey what guide Al-Khawaliqa was explaining in English.”

The representative of the Tourist Guides Syndicate also said that “events should not be anticipated, and the investigations will clarify everything. Tourist guides have been warned not to repeat any rumors until the official results of the investigations into the incident are issued.”

Najm said, “The late guide had sufficient experience to deal with situations and that he was an old union member and could not expose the tourists with him to danger. His wife is also an English-speaking tour guide and a member of the union and her name is Amal Al-Badri.”

He pointed out that Al-Khawalqa was residing in Alexandria, but according to the nature of his work, he accompanied tourist groups anywhere in Egypt.

The representative of the Tourist Guides Syndicate concluded by saying, “This incident is individual and could happen in any country and is not an organized act, and all guests of Egypt are completely safe.”

Details of the accident