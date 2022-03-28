Giorgina was born in 2018 in Sicily, and she spent the first years of her life together with an elderly man who loved her, giving her love and attention every day. But when he was hospitalized, Giorgina found herself alone and was entrusted by her previous owner to a man who, however, did not take care of her at all.

In fact, he tied her to a boat on the beach, without food or water, abandoning her to a sad fate. One evening, however, a girl passed by on that beach who heard the dog cry desperately, and she saw a man who raged against her on all fours, no one knows why. The girl called the police, and while the man hurried away, Giorgina was placed in safety.

At the time of the discovery it weighed 10 kg, was very thin and full of parasites. She was also found to have a weak positivity to leishmaniasis. Unfortunately, the blows she suffered in the past had caused her to break a leg, forcing her to limp a little while walking.

“At that point Giorgina was looked after by some volunteers from the south, until, even considering her joyful and vital character, they asked us to take her to Turin to give her the opportunity to find a real family”, says Valeria Severini from ‘Enpa of Turin. So she arrived from Sicily at the Enpa refuge a few months ago, and now she weighs 15 kg, she is healthy and serene. «Giorgina is a splendid little dog, compatible with male and female dogs, sterilized, eager to give and receive lots of cuddles», they continue from the kennel. She loves being outdoors, playing with volunteers, she is sociable and cheerful with everyone, right from the first meeting. But now she needs to forget her sad abandonment on the beach, and start a new life. For information: 011 262 0397.

