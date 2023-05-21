Wo is the devil gone? For centuries he has been increasingly losing his power and fear of him is disappearing. He no longer has a place in the big churches. In today’s society, it’s just a pop culture fetish. The erotic or cranky evil. After all, we could really use him right now. As the one who takes the blame. The one to whom everything can be traced back: the wars, the pandemic, the climate catastrophe. The crackling evil in a disenchanted world. But as we face misery, we have to realize that it wasn’t the devil’s lure that brought us here. It was us alone.

Whether it’s the devil, Satan or Beelzebub: he’s had many names. In the Bible, however, the devil is not so prominent. Actually a marginal phenomenon. We open the book and find him in Job; he wants to alienate man from God. Later he becomes the anti-spirit who wants to alienate the believers. In the Gospel of Matthew he has his appearance as the tempter of Jesus; he shows him the splendor of the world and says: “I will give you all this, if you bow down to me and worship me.” But Jesus replies: “Away with you, Satan.”