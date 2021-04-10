In June 1941, the Axis Powers began to invade the Soviet Union during the Second World War. Hitler’s Nazi Germany sought to reach the heart of Stalin’s dictatorship through the Operation Barbarossa. Once this plan began, they conquered several territories, including present-day Belarus and Ukraine.

In this framework, one of the meetings of football most remembered in history, but not for sports epics but for the atrocities that occurred once the final whistle sounded. Hence its name, the “death match“.

At the Olympic stadium in Kiev, the FC Start, A team of Ukrainian footballers which was reinforced by players from Dynamo Kiev and Lokomotiv, beat for 5-3 to a group of soldiers from the Nazi Germany.

Ukrainian players smile alongside German soldiers after the “death match”.

The “party of death”

But what was a cry of victory for the victors, ended as a tragedy. According to the Soviet myth, after the match, for having won and not having made the fascist salute, several of the players of the local team were sentenced to death Y sent to concentration camps.

In the first instance, it is true that that same day the player Nikolai Korotkykh died tortured. While Kuzmenko, Klimenko, Keehl, and Trusevich were murdered later in a concentration camp, detained by the Gestapo on suspicion of being members of the NKVD (People’s Commissariat for Internal Affairs).

In this way, the hypothesis that their deaths were due to some kind of vendetta for having lost a soccer game, taking into account that most of the deaths occurred some time later. In this sense, Vladlen Putistin, the last survivor of this match (He was a ball shooter and his father was on the playing field) confirmed it in a documentary and added information about it.

Images from the film “Evasion or Victory” (1981) by John Huston.

A survivor

“There were no kicks, nobody told the players that they had to lose; there were very tense moments, but only because the match was intense, with a great comeback, ”Putistin said.

In the documentary directed by Claus Bredenbrock, Putistin referred to the moment when the Ukrainians arrested: “On August 18 the Gestapo arrived and was pronouncing the names of the players one by one: ‘So and so, come out’. They took them all for questioning. They wanted to know if there were members of the Communist Party,” he said.

Although his father survived, most of those who played that game were shot within a few months or lost their lives in a concentration camp.

Vladlen Putistin with his father, the footballer Mikhail Putistin.

Movies and books

Thus, in 1958, the newspaper Evening Kiev published the article “The last duel“to publicize the history of this party that took place on August 9, 1942. Later, journalists Petro Severov and Naum Khalemsky would publish a book with the same name. The story began to grow.

So much so, that it hit theaters. And several times. On the Soviet side there were two versions during the 1960s: Third time Y The Party of Death. In 1981, in the United States, came Escape to victory, a film by John Huston. By 2012, with a Russia molded to capitalist times, Match was released, a film by Andrey Malyukov when we have the information.

To understand a little more the world context, Clarion spoke with Bernardo Sampaolesi, Graduate in Political Science, who reflects: “On the one hand, it seems to me that it is important to highlight that the Nazis mobilized politically trying to make the people who followed them be fanatical, unlike a common totalitarian regime that seeks to silence you or shut up. “

A poster for the Russian movie “Match”, under the title you can read: “Victory is ours.”

A ruthless regime

While recalling that the Ukrainian players had been asked to perform the fascist saluteHe adds: “In this sense, they wanted people to say openly that they were in favor of them and their system.”

On the other hand, on Nazi homogeneity, he says: “From the outside view, there is the idea that they were all Nazis, period. It looked somewhat monolithic. However, this was not so. In fact, Hitler had a lot of attacks because of that. All those who were in the army did not follow his ruthless and nefarious line of thought, and not all of them agreed one hundred percent with him. ”

On Gestapo, which intervenes in the detention of the Ukrainian footballers, Sampaolesi comments: “In the SS and the Gestapo there was the worst of the worst. The latter was characterized by being a group of unscrupulous people, who all they did was kidnap and torture people. It was the secret police of the Nazis “.

Monument to the “party of death” in Kiev, Ukraine.

In the year of this party, the Hitler regime wanted to invade the USSR at all costs, but a double front battle -the previous year the United States joined the war- complicated their plans, and with the arrival of the russian winter everything started to get difficult for the Nazis. In this sense, Sampaolesi mentions: “Ian Kershaw raises in his book ‘Transcendental Decisions’ the 10 elections that change the war. One of them is the failure of Stalingrad. On this basis Germany begins to lose the war”.

World War II ended and history continued with the Cold War. With this, the cinema remembered the “death match“changing some things and adding others. However, the story became popular and those footballers today are considered heroes. Dynamo Kyiv changed the name of their stadium to “Start Stadium“to honor those players who went down in history for defeating the Nazis on the field of play.

