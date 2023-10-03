“Mommy, I love her; We are going to die”. That was the message that the parents of Leidy Paola Correa, a 28-year-old Colombian woman who died in the fire at the Fonda Milagrosa nightclub in Murcia last Sunday.

Leidy Paola was with her partner, Kevin Alejandro Gómez, another Colombian, with whom he had gone to the leisure center to celebrate the birthday of a Nicaraguan friend, Éric Bautista.

They moved from Caravaca, a neighboring region, with an Ecuadorian couple: Jorge Enrique Batioja and Rosa María Rosero. They came to spend the night and have fun, since there are no nightclubs in Caravaca.

Another guest at Eric’s birthday celebration was Yosi Esteban, also Colombian.

Apart from the young people who were enjoying the night at the disco, Olga Lucrecia, an Ecuadorian who was nicknamed Lula, also died. who worked as a waitress.

While waiting for the authorities to confirm the identities of the thirteen fatalities, their nationalities are Colombian, Nicaraguan and Ecuadorian.

The story of Leidy Paola Correa’s family

Jairo Correa and his wife received the distressed message from their daughter at 6:06 in the morning on Sunday, when the Fonda Milagrosa burned in flames.

Since then, Jairo moved from Caravaca to Murcia, clinging to his cell phone and full of anguish, where he remains in case he can collaborate with the authorities in something.

She works in a telephone company and, with effort, she had managed to get her daughter to travel from Colombia to settle in Spain.

Photo: Social networks / Firefighters of Murcia, Spain

Something similar happened to Yosi Esteban, who arrived in the country in February to accompany and help his mother, Dubis Rivero, who had been living here for a while. She remained on Monday with her son’s toothbrush in her hand in case it was needed to compare her DNA and was ready to go to the Institute of Forensic Medicine as soon as the police notified her.

Dubis works in a nursing home. Yosi had found work as a cook in a restaurant in Murcia and had easily integrated into society. In his free time he went to the gym and hung out with Latin friends.

It was precisely a friend who reported that she had seen him at the nightclub before leaving around six in the morning.

Although the authorities have indicated that the recognition of the deceased may take several weeks, On Tuesday at noon in Spain, six of them had already been identified by their fingerprints and the collection of DNA samples from family members had been completed.

Facade of the nightclub where at least thirteen people died in a fire in Murcia.

Spain opens legal proceedings for the fire in Murcia

Meanwhile, The Investigative Court 3 of Murcia opened proceedings for thirteen alleged crimes of reckless homicide, as confirmed on Tuesday by the Superior Court of Justice of the Region of Murcia.

The court is awaiting the results of the autopsies and complete identifications to deliver the bodies to the relatives so that they can bury them.

If the investigation concludes that “there has been an omission of prevention measures” against fires and reckless homicides are confirmed, the culprits could receive up to four years in prison, or even nine given the high number of victims, explained the region’s attorney general. from Murcia, José Luis Díaz Manzanera, to the newspaper La Opinión de Murcia.

At the same time, The Scientific Police investigates how and where the fire originated, with the help of drones and colleagues who moved from Madrid.

And, since it was announced on Monday that Fonda Milagros was under a closure order in 2022, the authorities and those in charge of the premises have held each other responsible.

The owner of the Teatre nightclub had carried out a renovation to separate the space into two: one was kept by the Teatre itself and the other was rented to the owners of the Fonda Milagros.

The local administration issued an order to cease activity in January 2022 considering that another license was necessary, since they operated with the only one that had been granted to them in 2008.

Juan Esteban Ramírez, the Colombian owner of the Fonda, assures that they never informed him of this measure nor, of course, did they close the business. He states, in fact, that in July of last year he was required to carry out some renovations to the premises.

In October 2022, the Urban Planning Department asked municipal services to carry out an inspection. And there the thread is lost. Both the Urban Planning councilor (who is from the Popular Party) and the person responsible for the area from the last term (from the Spanish Socialist Workers Party) blame the technicians for not having executed the order.

It was also known that the owner and administrator of Teatre, Juan Inglés Rojo, was the owner of a premises that burned in 2019, in a fire where there were victims.

Meanwhile, those who were present on the night of the tragedy also speak out about what happened. A client of the Teatre nightclub told the press this Tuesday that when she observed flares lit inside the premises she “feared the worst.”

María Belén told journalists that at one point during the party, flares were lit that reached to the ceiling and to the spotlights next to those in charge of playing the music.

The young woman, who left 20 minutes before the fire started from the place where she was dancing with some friends, explained that she sat next to the bar and noticed how the jet of air conditioning fell on her and, unlike the rest At night, when it had been cold, he felt so hot that he became overwhelmed and decided to go home.

Friends of those who died in the La Fonda Milagros and Teatre nightclubs, in Murcia, gathered at the doors of these venues in support of the families of the victims.

The Latino community in Murcia accompanies the relatives of the victims and the owners of the Fonda Milagros, with whom they maintained ties of friendship. They claim that the place was a piece of Colombia in Spain.

While the acting President of the Government of Spain, Pedro Sánchez, expressed his condolences this Tuesday to the relatives of the thirteen fatalities.

“No father or mother can or should have to go through a tragedy like this, express the condolences of the entire Spanish society and the Government, we are all with them,” he indicated.

He also mentioned the rescue teams that helped in the extinction tasks and has offered “absolute” cooperation and collaboration in everything necessary.

