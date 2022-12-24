For centuries, the Christmas symbol was distinctive between Catholics and Protestants, the latter initially disparaged as followers of the “Christmas tree religion”. In the 19th century, the symbol quickly spread throughout the world. The cozy scene makes the hearts of Protestants in Germany beat faster: Martin Luther sitting next to his family, in a comfortable room, around a small decorated Christmas tree.

Luther and family on Christmas Eve, 1536, in Wittenberg: so the Weimar artist Carl August Schwerdgeburth titled his engraving. However, the painting that made him famous in the 19th century is nothing more than a lie.

war-widespread

“Luther never sat beside a Christmas tree”, says the ethnologist Alois Döring. On the contrary: the German reformer did not even know this symbol, as the first records of a party with a decorated pine go back to the end of the 16th century, when the authority of a locality in Alsace ordered the first Christmas tree to be set up.

The thing only became fashionable in Germany by the 1800s, when Protestant families began to adopt the pine tree as a home decoration for Christmas. And they later declared it to be good old-fashioned Lutheran tradition.

“Catholics made fun of the Luther cult in the same way they made fun of the Christmas tree custom,” explains Döring. Incidentally, one of the sarcastic expressions with which they called Protestantism was “the religion of the Christmas tree”.

But that didn’t last long, as at the end of the 19th century the pine tree would also conquer Catholic living rooms. Decisive for its diffusion was the Franco-Prussian war of 1870, says the ethnologist. “At the time, by order of the military leaders [alemãs]Christmas trees were placed in the trenches, as a sign of ties with the motherland.”

Apparently, the idea quickly spread around the world. For the first public tree, displayed in a square and decorated with garlands, was recorded at Christmas 1910, not in Germany, but in New York. With the spread of the symbol beyond the confines of the confessions, the legend of Martin Luther gradually disappeared.

legend of paganism

On the other hand, even today the rumor circulates that this custom of the decorated tree would come from a pagan cult. Big mistake. According to research, the Christmas tree came from medieval plays about Paradise, where, on December 24, the “Tree of Good and Evil” rose, under which the fall of Adam and Eve was staged.

“On the side that symbolized Redemption, the tree was decorated with apples and other delicacies; on the other side, sinful, there was nothing”, describes the scholar from Bonn.

After religious services, the faithful could help themselves to the decoration. And in this case, as well as in the “Crège records” and in the feasts of São Nicolau, many Catholics left morals and good customs aside.

Martin Luther disliked the sensory appeal of the worship of saints in the Catholic Church. He wanted to place Jesus Christ at the center of the festivities and that is why he invented the figure of the “Sacred Christ”, in competition with Saint Nicholas. And for many years, in the Protestant regions of Germany, it was the “Sacred Christ” who gave gifts to children, accompanied by angels.

advance of ecumenism

Over the centuries, the figure transformed into the angelic “Baby Jesus”, recalls Döring. But as this image was perhaps too childish, Santa Claus was created in the 19th century, a kind of “refurbished Nicholas”. Today it is no longer possible to say whether this figure was born from the imagination of Protestants or Catholics.

“Many of our Christmas customs are, today, transconfessional”, says Alois Döring. Precisely at the time of Advent and Christmas, the ethnologist has observed, in recent years, numerous ecumenical actions; Catholics and Protestants promote concerts and parties together.

“Churches have recognized that they have to do something if Christmas is to be more than consumption, mulled wine and decorative lights,” says Döring. “And it works best when you work together, not in competition.”