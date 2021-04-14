The video of an immigrant child, wandering alone in Texas, crying and shaking, became viral in the networks and a more than illustrative vision of the crisis on the southern border of the United States, where the record of entries of undocumented immigrants has been broken. compared to the last fifteen years.

“Can you help me?”, he says in Spanish to a border agent who has got out of his car. “What happened?”, The uniformed man replied in the same language. “I came with a group and they left me alone,” explains the boy between sobs.

That boy his name is Wilton Obregón, is ten years old, and, according to his family related to the The Washington Post, is a sign of the desperation in which the Administration of President Joe Biden is putting those minors who enter the United States alone.

Wilton and his mother, Meylin, 30, made the border crossing and arrived in Texas last month. to ask for asylum, after leaving his country, Nicaragua.

Immigrants in La Joya, Texas. AFP photo

However, they were immediately sent back to Mexico following the Trump administration’s practice of applying Article 42. This means that, due to the pandemic, they are repelled as soon as they are detected within the United States for health reasons.

From the statements to the Post by Misael Obregón, Meylin’s brother who resides in Miami, she and her son were kidnapped once they were back in Mexico. Misael received a call: his sister and his nephew had been kidnapped. They were asking for $ 10,000 to release them.

“They threatened to hurt them or worse, these people are capable of anything,” Misael explained.

He was able to raise $ 5,000, which was transmitted by a remittance company. According to his version, the kidnappers agreed to release Wilton, but not his mother. The boy was transferred back to Texas, to an arid farmland, a scene in which he was located by that border agent who recorded the video and the conversation.

“I have come looking for someone because I didn’t know where to go and they can rob me or do something to me, ”he told the agent.

Meanwhile, his mother continues in the hands of the kidnappers, Misael reiterated. His sister contacted him by phone this past Friday, after seeing the video of their son wandering through Texas. “I’m worried, I don’t know if she will succeed, ”said Misael.

The Nicaraguan government identified the boy as Wilton Obregón, but did not mention the kidnapping issue.

The vanguard